Trump Sent TV Host Autographed Bathrobe From His Hotel After Show Got Cancelled During 2016 Election — 'I Auctioned It Off'
Nov. 16 2026, Published 7:40 p.m. ET
Television host Mike Rowe has revealed that President Donald Trump sent him an autographed bathrobe from Trump Tower during the 2016 presidential campaign after his CNN show was taken off the network's schedule, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Rowe shared the story during an appearance on Bill Maher's Club Random podcast, explaining how the gift became a fundraiser for his scholarship foundation.
Mike Rowe Says Trump's Campaign Disrupted His Show
Rowe, best known for hosting Discovery Channel's Dirty Jobs, recalled how CNN's expanding election coverage affected his series Somebody's Gotta Do It.
According to Rowe, former CNN President Jeff Zucker informed him that the network would prioritize coverage of Trump, making it difficult to air his program without interruptions.
Rowe previously recalled Zucker telling him, "I'm going into the Donald Trump business."
Rather than continue with an unpredictable schedule, CNN agreed to return the show's licensing rights so Rowe could pursue opportunities elsewhere.
Mike Rowe Jokingly Asked For Donations
Following the decision, Rowe published a Facebook post blaming Trump, Hillary Clinton, and Bernie Sanders for disrupting his television career.
He jokingly asked the three presidential candidates to donate personal items that could be auctioned to support his mikeroweWORKS foundation.
Rowe suggested that Sanders contribute one of his worn blazers and Clinton provide a pantsuit. His request to Trump was somewhat different.
"I said to Trump... 'Send me, I don't know, send me a pair of autographed slippers from one of your hotels or a robe or something,'" Rowe told Maher.
Trump Delivers Unexpected Gift
"Three days later, hand-delivered, signed bathrobe from Donald Trump," Rowe recalled.
Rowe said he immediately followed through on his promise, putting on the robe, recording a video at his kitchen table, and offering it for auction.
The auction ended August 1, 2016, with Angela Phillips purchasing the signed robe for $15,575, and the proceeds benefited Rowe's scholarship foundation.
Rowe told Maher that he was surprised by Trump's willingness to participate during a demanding presidential campaign.
"I couldn't believe it got to him, and when it did get to him, I couldn't believe he said, 'Yeah, why not?'"
Bathrobe Auction Raised Thousands
Rowe also revealed that the bathrobe was auctioned twice after Phillips returned it to support another fundraiser. He told Maher that the auctions generated $34,000.
In a February 2024 post, Rowe said the money raised from Trump's bathrobe had helped pay for six work ethic scholarships, providing vocational training opportunities for people pursuing careers in skilled trades.