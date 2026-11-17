Rowe, best known for hosting Discovery Channel's Dirty Jobs, recalled how CNN's expanding election coverage affected his series Somebody's Gotta Do It.

According to Rowe, former CNN President Jeff Zucker informed him that the network would prioritize coverage of Trump, making it difficult to air his program without interruptions.

Rowe previously recalled Zucker telling him, "I'm going into the Donald Trump business."

Rather than continue with an unpredictable schedule, CNN agreed to return the show's licensing rights so Rowe could pursue opportunities elsewhere.