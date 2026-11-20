President Donald Trump and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. have been dealt a legal setback after a federal judge ruled partly against the administration in a bitter battle over HIV treatment for transgender patients, RadarOnline.com can reveal. According to court documents obtained by Radar, U.S. District Judge William G. Young issued a 165-page ruling on November 19, addressing controversial federal funding restrictions that healthcare organizations argue threaten essential medical services for Americans living with HIV/AIDS.

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Trump's Transgender Healthcare Policies Under Fire

Source: MEGA RFK Jr.'s health department has faced scrutiny over controversial HIV funding rules.

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The Massachusetts ruling follows a lawsuit filed by the American Academy of HIV Medicine, the HIV Medicine Association, the International Association of Providers of AIDS Care, and two healthcare professionals. The organizations challenged conditions imposed by the Department of Health and Human Services and its Health Resources and Services Administration, which oversees the federal Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program. RFK Jr. and HRSA Administrator Thomas J. Engels were named as defendants in their official capacities. At the center of the explosive dispute are federal funding conditions restricting healthcare providers from offering gender-affirming treatment and acknowledging transgender patients' identities while using certain government grants. The restrictions followed Trump's broader efforts to eliminate federal support for what his administration describes as gender ideology.

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Judge Deals Trump and RFK Jr. Court Blow.

Source: MEGA Trump's transgender healthcare policies have sparked a federal legal battle.

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Healthcare organizations argued the policies placed doctors and medical facilities in an impossible position: comply with the administration's requirements or risk losing crucial federal funding. The plaintiffs warned that the restrictions could interfere with patient relationships, disrupt established treatment programs, and force medical providers to make difficult decisions about continuing services. In his Thursday, November 19 decision, Young granted some of the plaintiffs' requests for relief while rejecting others. The ruling also rejected portions of the administration's attempt to dismiss the lawsuit, allowing the court to address substantive challenges to the funding conditions.

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HIV Patients Could Lose Access to Critical Care

Source: uscourts.gov A federal judge ruled against restrictions on HIV healthcare funding.

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The judge reviewed whether federal health officials had overstepped their authority by imposing restrictions on HIV treatment and whether those rules violated federal law. The ruling dealt a blow to the Trump administration's efforts to control how federal HIV funding is used. The Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program helps fund treatment for people living with HIV, including patients who cannot afford medical care on their own. Healthcare organizations warned that losing this funding could force clinics to cut staff, shut down services, or close altogether, potentially leaving vulnerable patients without the treatment they need. Medical providers also warned that the restrictions could make transgender patients feel uncomfortable seeking care, potentially discouraging them from getting the regular HIV treatment they need.

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Judge Slams Controversial HIV Funding Restrictions

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Source: UNSPLASH Healthcare groups warned that HIV patients could lose access to essential treatment.