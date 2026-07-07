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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Trump's Oval Office Tantrum Exposed: Furious Prez, 80, 'Hurled iPad Across Room' After Tech Glitch Blocked World Leaders' Call

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Source: MEGA

President Donald Trump allegedly threw a malfunctioning tablet.

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July 7 2026, Published 5:38 p.m. ET

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President Donald Trump was once triggered by a tech issue that briefly prevented him from speaking to a world leader, according to an insider.

The 80-year-old had reportedly been attempting to patch in Canada’s then-prime minister, Justin Trudeau, to a call in February 2025 during French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to the White House. However, when he was unable to speak on the call, Trump allegedly became irate, RadarOnline.com has learned.

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Donald Trump Melts Down in Meeting With Macron

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Source: MEGA

The president was having a meeting with Emmanuel Macron when the tech glitch allegedly occurred.

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According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, an insider claimed Trump "lobbed the device over the Resolute Desk and onto the floor."

The detail slipped out in a report from the publication, detailing NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte's attempts to contain Trump's erratic actions. Early in Trump's second term, he fostered a rocky relationship with NATO nations, expressing a desire to withdraw from the international alliance and overtake Greenland.

"You are not dealing with an administration that has processes, you are dealing with a single volatile individual," one assessment from Southern Europe described the closed-door conversations at the time.

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NATO Head Dubbed 'Trump Whisperer'

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Source: MEGA

Mark Rutte reportedly became close with the president.

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Rutte's attempts to mitigate the president's allegedly dramatic responses earned him the nickname of "Trump whisperer."

According to the report, he became complimentary of Trump, "bombarding him with public support and praise," and even made an effort to mirror the president's way of speaking in texts.

Rutte was described as an "actor who never broke character."

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Foreign Leaders Deploy Comms Strats With Prez

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Norway’s prime minister Jonas Gahr Støre reportedly workshopped text messages.

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More foreign leaders picked up on Rutte's strategy. Finland’s president Alexander Stubb and Norway’s prime minister Jonas Gahr Støre reportedly became strategic in their communications, even workshopping capitalization.

However, while the leaders saved face in their communications, they were riddled with worry behind the scenes. In January 2026, about 30 European heads of government reportedly met in Brussels to confront a possibility of no more security and economic dependence on the United States.

During the meeting, leaders expressed their frustration with their dealings with Trump. Later, some attendees reportedly referred to the conversation as "therapy night."

Nonetheless, the leaders reportedly pushed forward with their negotiations with Trump, attempting to deploy a variety of techniques to keep his emotions in check.

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Prime Minister Mark Carney Avoids Showboating

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A photo of Mark Carney and Donald Trump
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Mark Carney allegedly wasn't convinced flattering the president was a good idea.

While some leaders were quick to stoke Trump's ego, Mark Carney, the new Canadian prime minister, was not among them.

On June 24, when Trump arrived at NATO’s 2025 summit in The Hague, many were quick to praise the president. While Trump was the one who threatened to leave, those around them, including international leaders, were vocalizing their excitement that NATO was allegedly made stronger.

Carney, though, reportedly remained reserved. Aides close to Carney speculated the prime minister believed Trump would recognize his efforts as a sham, and it would end up back firing.

Bulgaria’s prime minister Rosen Zhelyazkov was also not quite convinced by the niceties. He said, "There was laughter in the room, but it masked deep anxiety. European leaders still clung to the belief that they could manage Donald Trump through diplomatic flattery and personal charm.”

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