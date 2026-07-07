Trump's Oval Office Tantrum Exposed: Furious Prez, 80, 'Hurled iPad Across Room' After Tech Glitch Blocked World Leaders' Call

According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, an insider claimed Trump "lobbed the device over the Resolute Desk and onto the floor."

The detail slipped out in a report from the publication, detailing NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte's attempts to contain Trump's erratic actions. Early in Trump's second term, he fostered a rocky relationship with NATO nations, expressing a desire to withdraw from the international alliance and overtake Greenland.

"You are not dealing with an administration that has processes, you are dealing with a single volatile individual," one assessment from Southern Europe described the closed-door conversations at the time.