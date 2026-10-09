EXCLUSIVE: Trump's New Plot to Oust Fed Governor Lisa Cook Exposed — as White House Sets Closed-Door Hearing

The White House 's latest maneuver centers on a presidential memorandum establishing a formal investigation into Cook, who has resisted Trump's previous attempt to fire her over allegations involving mortgage applications.

President Trump has launched a fresh effort to remove Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, establishing a new investigative committee as their bitter legal battle over her future at the nation's central bank continues, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The committee will consist of senior administration officials, including White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission Chairman Keith Sonderling, and Office of Government Ethics Director Andrea Lucas.

According to the October 7 memorandum published by the White House and reviewed by Radar , Trump has directed a three-member committee to determine whether there is legal cause to remove Cook from the Federal Reserve's powerful Board of Governors.

The move sets the stage for a closed-door hearing scheduled for November 5, potentially opening another chapter in the extraordinary confrontation between the president and a sitting Federal Reserve official.

Federal Reserve Governor Cook has denied wrongdoing involving her mortgage applications and challenged Trump's efforts to fire her.

Cook is required to appear in person at the White House, where the hearing will last no longer than four hours. The proceedings will be closed to the public, although a transcript must be prepared.

Trump's memorandum states the committee may question Cook directly, examine evidence, and seek assistance from Justice Department personnel.

The president also declared: "As President, it is my job to ensure the laws are faithfully executed, including by firing subordinates who cannot be trusted to tell the truth and follow the law."

Cook may submit written arguments and evidence, but she must also comply with appropriate requests for documents. The confrontation stems from allegations that Cook made false statements on mortgage applications involving properties she owned.