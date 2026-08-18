Oman, a longstanding American and British partner that has remained neutral during the conflict, said it was close to an agreement with Tehran allowing oil tankers to move through the Strait of Hormuz, the vital energy route disrupted since the US war with Iran began in February.

A Washington source claimed to Radar in an exclusive interview: "The Nobel obsession has become an increasingly awkward backdrop whenever the president talks about ending wars. He wants to be seen as the man who forces peace into existence, but threatening a friendly country with devastating military action makes that sales pitch considerably harder."

A diplomatic insider added: "There is disbelief among allies that Oman can be praised as an intermediary one moment and threatened the next. The concern is that these eruptions undermine the very negotiations Washington says it wants to preserve.

"People around Trump know the prize matters to him personally. Every setback now risks being interpreted through that frustration, particularly when he believes he has not received enough credit for his diplomacy, but the reality is he is being mocked as a warmonger despite his desire for the Peace Prize."