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EXCLUSIVE: Trump Mocked Over Nobel Prize Rage After Threatening to Obliterate Oman

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump recently threatened to 'bomb the s---' out of Oman.

Aug. 18 2026, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump is being mocked over his fury at missing out on the Nobel Peace Prize after threatening to "bomb the s---" out of US ally Oman as his faltering effort to secure peace with Iran ran into fresh turmoil, Radaronline.com can reveal.

Trump, 80, made the threat on August 18 as a 60-day US-Iran memorandum intended to produce further negotiations approached its midnight deadline.

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Oman Negotiates Passage Through Strait Of Hormuz

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Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump faced widespread mockery over his Nobel Peace Prize aspirations.

Oman, a longstanding American and British partner that has remained neutral during the conflict, said it was close to an agreement with Tehran allowing oil tankers to move through the Strait of Hormuz, the vital energy route disrupted since the US war with Iran began in February.

A Washington source claimed to Radar in an exclusive interview: "The Nobel obsession has become an increasingly awkward backdrop whenever the president talks about ending wars. He wants to be seen as the man who forces peace into existence, but threatening a friendly country with devastating military action makes that sales pitch considerably harder."

A diplomatic insider added: "There is disbelief among allies that Oman can be praised as an intermediary one moment and threatened the next. The concern is that these eruptions undermine the very negotiations Washington says it wants to preserve.

"People around Trump know the prize matters to him personally. Every setback now risks being interpreted through that frustration, particularly when he believes he has not received enough credit for his diplomacy, but the reality is he is being mocked as a warmonger despite his desire for the Peace Prize."

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Trump Threatens Ally Amid Nobel Criticism

Photo of Andrew Neil
Source: MEGA

Broadcaster Andrew Neil publicly ridiculed Trump's diplomatic record on 'TIME Radio.'

It comes after British broadcaster Andrew Neil ridiculed Trump's record, sarcastically saying on Times Radio: "Nobody with good conscience can deny Donald Trump the Nobel Peace Prize. In just five months, he's brought peace to the Iran War eight times! What more do you have to do to merit a Nobel Peace Prize?"

Trump insisted Washington still had a back channel to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard and said there was "no hurry" to settle.

He said: "They're good poker players, but they're dying. I have no time schedule. I'm not in a hurry."

Asked about Oman, he raged: "If Oman gets in the way, we'll bomb the s--- out of them."

The IRGC denied secret discussions were taking place, accusing Trump of inventing negotiations.

Iran's foreign ministry, meanwhile, said Tehran and Muscat had reached an understanding over a transit route through the Strait of Hormuz, where disruption has driven up global energy prices.

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Middle East Peace Efforts Hit A Stalemate

Photo of Jared Kushner
Source: MEGA

Jared Kushner conducted diplomatic talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Trump's wider Middle East push was also under strain after talks involving his son-in-law Jared Kushner and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu produced no obvious breakthrough.

Israel last week rejected a 15-point US proposal for a Board of Peace to administer and rebuild Gaza, a plan which could have included former British prime minister Tony Blair.

Kushner arrived in Israel after reportedly holding direct discussions with Hamas representatives in Egypt.

Hamas was said to have offered a phased surrender of weapons in return for a complete Israeli military withdrawal, while Israel continued to insist the group disarm first.

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Photo of Jerusalem, Israel
Source: Duc Tinh Ngo/PEXELS.COM

Israel rejected a American proposal for a Board of Peace in Gaza.

Trump rejected suggestions that November's midterm elections were driving his approach.

"The number one goal is, and always will be, that Iran cannot have, in any way, shape, or form, a nuclear weapon," the politician said.

Trump also dismissed claims that prolonged fighting was depleting American stockpiles, saying: "What we've used is peanuts."

Iran's military has also announced a reward for anyone who kills or kidnaps an American soldier amid rising tensions.

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