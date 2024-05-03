Trump Media Auditor Charged With 'Massive Fraud' By SEC, Slapped With $14M in Penalties and Lifetime Ban: Report

The Securities and Exchange Commission charged the auditing firm for Trump Media – BF Borgers CPA and its owner, Benjamin Borgers – with "massive fraud” this week, RadarOnline.com can report.

In a sudden development to come weeks after Donald Trump’s media company, Trump Media & Technology Group, merged with Digital World Acquisition Corp and went public in March, the SEC revealed BF Borgers’ allegedly fraudulent accounting work impacted over 1,500 SEC filings.