EXCLUSIVE: Trump Assassination Fear — Woman, 36, Accused of Threatening to 'Put a Bullet Through' Prez Before College Football Game, FBI Claims

The disturbing threat triggered an investigation involving the FBI, the United States Secret Service, and local law enforcement, ultimately leading to Utz's arrest.

According to an FBI affidavit filed in the Northern District of Alabama on October 8, investigators began examining Utz's online activity after she allegedly responded to an October 2 Facebook news report about Trump's upcoming appearance at the October 10 game.

Using the Facebook account "Kase Utz," she allegedly wrote: "He's not allowed in my stadium! I'll put a bullet through him if he dares."

Federal investigators included a screenshot of the threatening message in their criminal complaint.

FBI Special Agent Ryan Windham said investigators compared photographs from the Facebook account with Utz's Alabama driver's license, identifying distinctive neck tattoos that appeared in both images.

Authorities also obtained account information from Meta, which allegedly confirmed identifying details associated with the suspect.