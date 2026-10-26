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EXCLUSIVE: Trump Assassination Fear — Woman, 36, Accused of Threatening to 'Put a Bullet Through' Prez Before College Football Game, FBI Claims

President Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

President Donald Trump was allegedly threatened by an Alabama woman ahead of his scheduled appearance at a college football game.

Oct. 26 2026, Published 7:45 p.m. ET

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A 36-year-old Alabama woman allegedly threatened to shoot President Donald Trump ahead of his highly anticipated appearance at a college football game, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to federal court documents obtained by Radar, Megan Lorraine Utz, of Florence, Alabama, was accused of posting a chilling message on Facebook threatening to put a bullet through Trump just days before he was scheduled to attend the Alabama-Georgia football game in Tuscaloosa.

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'I'll Put a Bullet Through Him'

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President Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump was allegedly threatened in a chilling Facebook post ahead of his scheduled Alabama football appearance.

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The disturbing threat triggered an investigation involving the FBI, the United States Secret Service, and local law enforcement, ultimately leading to Utz's arrest.

According to an FBI affidavit filed in the Northern District of Alabama on October 8, investigators began examining Utz's online activity after she allegedly responded to an October 2 Facebook news report about Trump's upcoming appearance at the October 10 game.

Using the Facebook account "Kase Utz," she allegedly wrote: "He's not allowed in my stadium! I'll put a bullet through him if he dares."

Federal investigators included a screenshot of the threatening message in their criminal complaint.

FBI Special Agent Ryan Windham said investigators compared photographs from the Facebook account with Utz's Alabama driver's license, identifying distinctive neck tattoos that appeared in both images.

Authorities also obtained account information from Meta, which allegedly confirmed identifying details associated with the suspect.

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FBI and Secret Service Track Down Suspect

FBI agents and Secret Service personnel joined local police in locating the suspect.
Source: Marion County Sheriff's Office

FBI agents and Secret Service personnel joined local police in locating the suspect.

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On October 6, FBI agents, Secret Service personnel, and Florence police officers descended on Utz's last known location at a Salvation Army facility in Florence.

Employees reportedly told investigators she had recently left in a light-blue pickup truck and might be staying at a nearby residence.

Investigators eventually located the vehicle outside a home on Midway Street.

After officers searched the residence with permission, another individual directed authorities toward Utz's location approximately two blocks away.

Florence police arrested her on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for harassing communications.

Authorities also seized her cellphone for forensic examination.

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Suspect Offers Bizarre Explanation

President Donald Trump at Air Force One
Source: MEGA

The woman allegedly admitted making the threatening post but claimed her phone had been compromised.

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During questioning, Utz allegedly acknowledged making the threatening Facebook post but offered a bizarre explanation.

"I just wanted my phone scanned . . . and the next time that this happens, somebody always gets hurt, and someone always dies," she reportedly told investigators.

When questioned about why she would threaten the president, Utz claimed malicious software had compromised her phone. She allegedly told investigators that hackers had accessed her accounts and that she wanted authorities to investigate the supposed intrusion.

The affidavit also describes previous encounters with law enforcement, including a harassment complaint involving a restaurant employee in Guntersville.

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Federal Charges Filed

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Federal Building
Source: MEGA

Federal prosecutors accused Megan Lorraine Utz of threatening the president and transmitting threatening communications.

Federal authorities accused Utz of violating two criminal statutes: threatening the president and transmitting threatening communications through interstate commerce.

The FBI affidavit concluded there was probable cause to believe she committed both offenses. The criminal complaint was filed October 8 in Alabama federal court, two days before Trump's scheduled football appearance.

The filing does not establish that Utz possessed a firearm or had taken steps to carry out the alleged threat.

Utz remains presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

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