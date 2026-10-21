Trump Accused of Belittling Wife Melania With Cruel Remark During Rare Public Appearance Together: 'They Hate Each Other So Much'

Donald quipped, “I don’t know if her signature means anything.”

The remark drew uncomfortable laughter.

Melania smiled and answered diplomatically, “Yours is the most important.”

Moments later, after she signed, he compared the two signatures and exclaimed, “Oh! That looks very similar!” while appearing impressed.

As the clip circulated on social media,critics on X took note of Trump's sly remark.

"They hate each other so much lmaoo" one user wrote, and another joked, "Little does Donnie know......because he doesn't read anything he signs, Melania has swapped them for divorce papers?"

"She hates him. Remember years ago they were walking and he went to hold her hand and she pushed it away?" a third user posted, and a fourth added, "Her signature doesn't mean anything though."