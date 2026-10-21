Trump Accused of Belittling Wife Melania With Cruel Remark During Rare Public Appearance Together: 'They Hate Each Other So Much'
Oct. 21 2026, Published 1:40 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump has been accused of publicly belittling his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
During a Rose Garden ceremony on Monday, October 19, the POTUS, 80, signed an executive order to launch a women's health initiative before passing the pen to his wife so she could also sign her name.
Trump Jokingly Said His Wife's Authority Does Not Matter
Donald quipped, “I don’t know if her signature means anything.”
The remark drew uncomfortable laughter.
Melania smiled and answered diplomatically, “Yours is the most important.”
Moments later, after she signed, he compared the two signatures and exclaimed, “Oh! That looks very similar!” while appearing impressed.
As the clip circulated on social media,critics on X took note of Trump's sly remark.
"They hate each other so much lmaoo" one user wrote, and another joked, "Little does Donnie know......because he doesn't read anything he signs, Melania has swapped them for divorce papers?"
"She hates him. Remember years ago they were walking and he went to hold her hand and she pushed it away?" a third user posted, and a fourth added, "Her signature doesn't mean anything though."
Melania’s Role in the Initiative
Before he signing, the first lady helped champion the women's health initiative, organizing working sessions with doctors, federal health officials, and other experts to shape the plan.
The executive order creates a dedicated division at the National Institutes of Health and a White House task force aimed at modernizing women’s health care, improving research and speeding the discovery of treatments and cures.
RFK Jr. to Help Lead the Initiative
White House chief of staff Susie Wiles and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will lead the task force.
Kennedy’s selection drew criticism from observers who questioned why a woman with health expertise was not chosen to help lead the effort.
Brad Woodhouse, president of Protect Our Care, criticized Kennedy’s involvement, saying: "With RFK Jr. at the HHS helm, millions of women are paying more for health care and have less access to services they need.”
Jill Biden Also Promoted Women's Health Program
The initiative resembles a women’s health program previously promoted by former First Lady Jill Biden – the wife of former President Joe Biden.
Its goal was to "improve how the federal government approaches and funds research into the health of women, who make up more than half of the U.S. population but remain understudied and underrepresented in health research."
Melania is expanding her second-term portfolio beyond her earlier Be Best campaign, which focused on children’s well-being, online safety and drug abuse.
Her current priorities also include foster care reform and expanding access to artificial intelligence in education.