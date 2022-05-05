Tristan Thompson & Drake Link Up As Khloé Kardashian Speaks Out About Secret Reconciliation Before Paternity Scandal
Tristan Thompson appeared to be having the time of his life while linking up with Drake shortly before Khloé Kardashian spoke out about her fizzled romance with the NBA player.
On Wednesday night, ChampagnePapi, 35, and Tristan, 31, took to their Instagram Stories with photos of themselves enjoying hookah, beers and iced beverages while joined by Drake's record producer and friend.
After the Fair Trade rapper and Chicago Bulls player hung out, a new episode of The Kardashians dropped on Hulu, airing Khloé, 37, and Tristan's secret reconciliation before his bombshell paternity scandal made headlines.
Thursday's episode highlighted the special moment that Travis Barker popped the question to Kourtney Kardashian in October 2021, but also touched on Khloé's relationship.
"Tristan flew in for the proposal. This was something he was not going to miss," the Good American designer shared before giving an update on their status post-split. "We are good. We are actually in a really good place. We just got back together and he has been going to therapy a lot. There has just been a lot of effort on his part."
The Revenge Body host and Tristan started dating in 2016, and welcomed a daughter together: True Thompson. After weathering two cheating scandals, they called it quits in February 2019. Although they reconciled amid the coronavirus pandemic, they split again in June 2021 before giving it another chance in October, but kept it under wraps.
"It is so fun when Tristan is here. I mean he is a great father," she said.
Earlier this year, Tristan spoke out about welcoming a child with Maralee Nichols, having conceived their son Theo while still in a relationship with the reality star.
"Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son," he wrote in a statement via social media on January 3. "I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately. Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years."
Following Thursday's episode being dropped, Khloé took to Twitter to sound off.
"Well we know how this aged #TheKardashians," she tweeted. "Watching these episodes now I definitely feel a type of way #TheKardashians oh girl if only you knew … (Me talking to me)."