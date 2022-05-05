Tristan Thompson & Drake Link Up As Khloé Kardashian Speaks Out About Secret Reconciliation Before Paternity Scandal

"Tristan flew in for the proposal. This was something he was not going to miss," the Good American designer shared before giving an update on their status post-split. "We are good. We are actually in a really good place. We just got back together and he has been going to therapy a lot. There has just been a lot of effort on his part."

The Revenge Body host and Tristan started dating in 2016, and welcomed a daughter together: True Thompson. After weathering two cheating scandals, they called it quits in February 2019. Although they reconciled amid the coronavirus pandemic, they split again in June 2021 before giving it another chance in October, but kept it under wraps.

"It is so fun when Tristan is here. I mean he is a great father," she said.