The Golden Cadillac isn't just a prestigious car; it's also the name for a delightful nightcap cocktail. Although this recipe has been around for decades, it hasn't entered the ranks of the Manhattan or the Margarita. However, people who love creamy & chocolatey cocktails will find a lot to love when sipping this eye-catching drink.

As a bonus, the Golden Cadillac mixes well with Tribe CBD oil. The extra fat content from this drink's heavy cream combines beautifully with CBD molecules. This means you should absorb the max amount of CBD oil when enjoying this smooth beverage.