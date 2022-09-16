Add Some Legal 'Green' To Your Martini Routine — Tribe's CBD Golden Cadillac Cocktail Recipe
The Golden Cadillac isn't just a prestigious car; it's also the name for a delightful nightcap cocktail. Although this recipe has been around for decades, it hasn't entered the ranks of the Manhattan or the Margarita. However, people who love creamy & chocolatey cocktails will find a lot to love when sipping this eye-catching drink.
As a bonus, the Golden Cadillac mixes well with Tribe CBD oil. The extra fat content from this drink's heavy cream combines beautifully with CBD molecules. This means you should absorb the max amount of CBD oil when enjoying this smooth beverage.
Tribe's CBD Golden Cadillac Recipe
Most reports of the Golden Cadillac's origins suggest a California bartender named this drink after a literal vehicle. Supposedly, a pair of newlyweds drove a shimmering Cadillac to Poor Red's bar back in the 1950s.
But that's not the only reason for the Golden Cadillac's name. This drink also has a distinctive "golden" color — at least when it's prepared properly.
The key ingredient that gives the Golden Cadillac its color is an Italian liqueur called Galliano L'Autentico. If you've ever studied the many bottles in a standard bar, your eyes probably gravitated toward Galliano. This sweet liqueur bottle has a distinctive "column" shape that's larger than most competing spirits.
Remember that the Galliano L'Autentico won't always give your drink a golden appearance. If you opt for dark rather than white crème de cacao, your Golden Cadillac will look more like a Mud-Stained Cadillac.
While using white vs. dark crème de cacao doesn't change the flavor of this drink, it's not super impressive from an aesthetic perspective. If you make a Golden Cadillac for friends, you should ensure you have white crème de cacao to serve this drink as intended.
FYI: You can learn more about Galliano L'Autentico in our previous post on the CBD Harvey Wallbanger.
Ingredients
- 0.75 oz of heavy cream
- 0.75 oz of white crème de cacao
- 0.75 oz of Galliano L'Autentico
- 1 dropperful Tribe CBD oil
- Shaved dark chocolate (optional)
Directions
- Pour heavy cream, crème de cacao, and Galliano L'Autentico in an ice-filled cocktail shaker.
- Shake for about 15 seconds.
- Strain into a pre-chilled martini glass.
- Top with Tribe CBD oil and dark chocolate shavings, if desired.
As we hinted in the intro, the Golden Cadillac is one of the best cocktails for CBD oil. Please remember that CBD is a fat-soluble compound that naturally clings to fat cells. Heavy cream provides plenty of protein for CBD to latch onto in your beverage.
There's a lot of scientific evidence that CBD has a higher absorption rate when mixed with high-fat meals. Most notably, researchers at the University of Minnesota found that people who ate burritos while taking CBD oil had higher absorption rates than those who took CBD on an empty stomach.
Since there's a lot of dairy in the Golden Cadillac, there's a better chance you'll absorb all of Tribe's CBD oil when stirring it into this cocktail.
Want Sleep Relief Without Alcohol? — Give Tribe's CBD Sleep Shots A Try!
While the Golden Cadillac can help you unwind before bedtime, it's not a reliable strategy for sleep relief. Plus, consuming all that dairy before bed doesn't do wonders for our waistlines!
On days when you don't want to indulge in a Golden Cadillac cocktail, we'd recommend trying one of Tribe's CBD sleep shots. These all-natural shots contain our high-quality hemp CBD plus generous traces of melatonin. Combining these ingredients should help you feel ready for sleep in 15 - 30 minutes.
Please find out more about our CBD Sleep Shots on this page.
Learn more about CBD Cocktails at Tribe CBD.