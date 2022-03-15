A Gin Drink For Non-Gin Drinkers — Tribe’s CBD Gin Gin Mule Recipe
Hailed as a “modern classic,” the Gin Gin Mule is a legendary NYC cocktail that pays homage to the mojito. However, even if you’ve never heard of this well-known cocktail, it’s not hard to tell what its primary spirit is. Yep, it’s gin!
Interestingly, you don’t have to be a “gin lover” to enjoy this tart, spicy, and refreshing beverage. Plus, you could easily add some extra “oomph” to this cocktail with a sprinkle of Tribe CBD oil.
CBD Gin Gin Mule Recipe
Arguably, gin is the “unpopular kid” in the world of spirits. While there are plenty of “gin groupies” who dig this drink’s flavors, there’s a sizable group of “gin haters.”
According to cocktail connoisseurs, gin isn’t the most easily accessible spirit for most people. Due to gin’s heavy focus on botanicals, it doesn’t hit our tastebuds with sweet sensations. Instead, people who try gin for the first time often pick up unique herby notes not found in other drinks.
If you’re still not all that into gin, it’s best to gradually ease yourself into this spirit with cocktails like the Gin Gin Mule. In fact, some people claim the Gin Gin Mule is a superb “gateway” cocktail for folks who dislike gin.
Since the Gin Gin Mule resembles a mojito, you’re probably already familiar with its primary minty and citrusy flavors. Plus, gin’s botanicals are well-balanced with plenty of sweet & spicy ingredients.
So, even if you’ve had a bad experience with gin, don’t let that stop you from trying this CBD cocktail.
Ingredients
• 1 ½ oz gin
• 1 - 2 fresh mint springs
• ½ oz lime juice
• 1 oz simple syrup
• Ginger beer, to top
• 1 dropperful Tribe CBD oil
Directions
• Pour gin, one mint sprig, lime juice, and simple syrup into a cocktail shaker
• Gently muddle the mint for a few seconds
• Add ice and shake until well-chilled
• Strain into a pre-chilled cocktail glass
• Top with ginger beer
• Garnish with a mint sprig and Tribe CBD oil
The world of cocktail terminology can get pretty complicated. For instance, many people wonder whether “mule” and “buck” mean the same thing.
According to most authoritative sites, any drink that’s called a “mule” is technically a “buck.” The primary reason the word “mule” is more popular nowadays has to do with the most famous buck...which is the Moscow Mule!
Simply put, any cocktail that has “buck” or “mule” in its name should contain some type of citrus juice, a fizzy ginger ingredient, and a spirit. Typically, bucks have ginger beer, but ginger ale is also an acceptable option.
Before CBD, There Was CBG! — Try Tribe’s CBG Capsules
Just as the Gin Gin Mule is a riff on the mojito, you could say CBD is a variation of the cannabinoid CBG. Although CBG isn’t super popular, recent research suggests CBD is a unique variant of this fascinating hemp cannabinoid. In fact, CBG is so crucial in the hemp plant that it’s often called the “mother cannabinoid.”
If you’re interested in learning more about CBG, you’ve got to check out this previous blog post. Also, please don’t forget that Tribe CBD now offers high-quality CBG oil capsules.