Have A Ball With Tribe’s CBD Bourbon Ball Cocktail

Kentucky bourbon balls may be the booziest bonbons ever invented. But you don’t have to travel to the Deep South to enjoy these delicious treats. Heck, you don’t even have to roll DIY bourbon balls—all you have to do is mix this simple cocktail recipe!

That’s right; bartenders have come up with a way to replicate the flavors of chocolate bourbon balls in liquid form. Plus, for all you CBD fans out there, this cocktail goes great with Tribe’s CBD oil!

Whenever you’ve got a craving for a boozy late-night treat, be sure to pull up this CBD cocktail recipe.