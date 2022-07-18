Transgender Prisoner Who Impregnated Two Inmates At New Jersey Prison Moved To Male-Only Facility

The transgender woman accused of impregnating two fellow inmates in New Jersey’s sole female-only prison has been moved to a male-only facility, Radar has learned.

Demi Minor, the 27-year-old inmate convicted of fatally stabbing her former foster father, was transferred from New Jersey’s Edna Mahan Correctional Facility to the Garden State Youth Correctional Facility in June, according to a recent blog post written by Minor.