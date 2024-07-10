Pennsylvania Man Accused of Killing 14-Year-Old Trans Girl

'Absolute Monster' Accused of Using Saw to Dismember 14-Year-Old Trans Girl He Met on Dating App
Police say a man has been arrested after the dismembered remains of a missing 14-year-old trans girl were allegedly found at a Pennsylvania park, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On June 25, the partial remains of Pauly Likens were reportedly found partially submerged in Shenango Lake, as Front Page Detectives reported.
Additional remains were located in remote locations over the following week, authorities said.
Likens had disappeared on June 23 — the same day prosecutors say the teen met 29-year-old DaShawn Watkins at the canoe launch along the Shenango River.
Police say Watkins and Likens met on a dating app.
Authorities obtained video footage, which allegedly showed Likens going to the Riverwalk Apartments, where Watkins was also allegedly filmed struggling to carry a duffel bag.
He was spotted the following day carrying multiple bags and garbage bags, officials said.
Police searched Watkins’ apartment and allegedly found blood in the hallway, bathroom and under the bathroom flooring, the Sharon Herald reported.
Authorities also said they found a receipt from June 23, which showed that Watkins purchased a saw with exchangeable blades.
Coroners determined Likens died from sharp force trauma to the head.
On July 2, Watkins was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault, tampering with or fabricating evidence, and abuse of a corpse, officials said.
His next court date is scheduled for July 17.
When asked about Watkins not being charged with a hate crime, Mercer County District Attorney Peter C. Acker told the Philadelphia Gay News, “PSP [Pennsylvania State Police] does not believe it in fact is one because the defendant admitted to being a homosexual and the victim was reportedly a trans girl.”
In a statement to WPXI, Likens’ aunt said, “Only an absolute monster could do something like that to anyone, let alone a child.”