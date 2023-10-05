'Train Karen' Fired for Xenophobic Attack Against German Tourists on New York Train
Brianna Pinnix, a 30-year-old recruitment specialist from New York, has been fired from her job as a senior talent acquisition specialist at pharma company Capital Rx following an incident on a New Jersey Transit train, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Pinnix was caught on video hurling xenophobic abuse at a group of German tourists, which quickly went viral.
The shocking footage showed Pinnix, who appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, towering over the group of tourists as they chatted amongst themselves in their seats. The group appeared to take the incident in good humor, with only one individual showing visible annoyance before calmly sitting back down.
Capital Rx, a pharmaceutical giant, wasted no time in taking action. In a statement to the New York Post, the company said, "Our company has a zero-tolerance policy around prejudicial or discriminatory behavior. After conducting a review of the circumstances, we acted immediately and terminated the employee in question."
Pinnix's now-deleted LinkedIn page described her as a specialist in technology recruiting.
Pinnix's career in recruitment spans several years and includes stints at InterQuest Group and Green Key Resources before joining Capital Rx in September last year. She holds a bachelor's degree in communications and media studies from Marymount Manhattan College.
"I was raving about her to friends and previous coworkers," a client wrote on Pinnix's LinkedIn. "She is incredibly knowledgeable and so personable."
Despite being described as "an absolute pleasure" by a client on LinkedIn, Pinnix has faced severe backlash since the video surfaced online.
Social media users have dubbed her a "Karen," a term often used to refer to entitled or privileged individuals who exhibit rude or offensive behavior.
According to Daily Mail, attempts to contact Pinnix for her perspective on the situation were refused. She declined an interview request and has remained silent on her social media accounts, either deleting or making them private.
New Jersey Transit, the governing body responsible for the train system, condemned Pinnix's behavior. They strongly encourage passengers to report incidents of this nature to train crew members or reach out to NJ Transit Police.
While Pinnix hasn't addressed this incident, she did speak out against her old employer last year in a now-deleted TikTok account. In the video, she accused her former boss of spending nearly all of the $300 Nordstrom gift card she says was won at a Christmas raffle.
"I've been contemplating making this video for two months, and I'm gonna do it. I was gaslit by my former boss- I'm not gonna use names, if someone at my old company sees this, sorry. If someone at my new company sees this, sorry but it needs to be said," Pinnix said.
She went on to claim that customer service told her that the card was used to buy "two pairs of men's shoes and a pair of men's pants."