Social Media’s finest gathered for the 4th annual World Influencers and Bloggers Awards (WIBA) during the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

The world’s top creators—which together account for half a billion followers on Instagram and TikTok were in attendance.

There, among the glitzy crowd, serial legendary Monegasque entrepreneur and publishing mogul Luiz F Costa Macambira was immortalized in statue form to celebrate his presence in the media world.

Artist Marcos Marin created the statue of Costa Macambira’s face in his iconic optical totem contemporary style.