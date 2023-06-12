Gold Medalist Tori Bowie Died During Childbirth at Home, Coroner's Report Reveals
The shocking cause of death for Olympic gold medalist Tori Bowie has been revealed, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The American track star was found dead at her home in Florida on May 2 following a welfare check that was conducted by the Orange County Sheriff's Department. She was only 32 years old.
Tragic details on Bowie's death were revealed with the release of the coroner's report, obtained by TMZ.
According to the report, the Olympic athlete died from complications of childbirth and was believed to be around eight months pregnant at the time of her death.
The report revealed that Bowie was "undergoing labor" when she died at home.
The details appeared to support statements from Bowie's neighbors about the athlete prior to her death. One neighbor assumed Bowie was pregnant after the track star gained notable weight around her stomach.
"She was a thin woman and it looked like she had half a basketball under her shirt," a neighbor from Bowie's Orlando neighborhood told the Daily Mail.
Another neighbor claimed to witness a disturbing scene unfold between Bowie and her boyfriend just before her death.
"I came out of my house one time, and she was standing there in the street clutching a knife and shouting at a man," Bowie's next-door neighbor Zehra Ugurlu told the outlet. "A family friend of mine managed to talk to her and calm her down but it was scary, it made my daughters uncomfortable."
Bowie's neighbor added that "her life was erratic and unhealthy."
Bowie became an American hero at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
The Mississippi-born athlete took three medals home from Brazil, including a gold medal for her contribution to U.S. women's relay team 4x100 win.
The following year, Bowie was named the World's Fastest Woman after she, quite literally, flew past the competition at the 2017 IAAF World Championships. Bowie clocked a time of 10.85 in the 100-meter dash.