Top 5 Trends Reshaping the Tech Industry
June 2 2026, Updated 1:52 p.m. ET
We hear every day how ChatGPT, Claude, or some other AI-powered tool smashed the industry standards and set new ones. While such breakthroughs are great for upcoming developments, the real progress often takes place behind closed doors and rarely makes it to the front page.
Also, in today’s hyper-connected world, staying up to date with ever-changing tech trends is like drinking water from a firehose. With so many exciting technologies launched every month, it’s impossible to keep tabs on them.
However, in this article, my goal is to explain the top five trends that are quietly reshaping the tech industry. Here, I will explain how those technologies work and who can benefit from them.
So, let’s get started:
Vibe Coding
The need for manual coding has dipped ever since the launch of generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools like ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini. Such AI-backed tools are powerful enough to write complex code and empower users to create interactive and full-fledged websites, programs, and apps.
Vibe coding is particularly famous among freelancers and small business owners. Requiring specific workflows, they can create or customize apps or software that directly resolve their work-related issues.
Users can explain their requirements in plain language to tools like Claude Code or Copilot, which are specifically designed for vibe coding. After code generation, users can:
· Use AI assistants to refine or debug the code.
· Test or customize it for better efficiency.
· Launch or host them on GitHub via single-click deployment.
Also, while vibe coding, the importance of a high-speed connection cannot be ignored. As a computer engineer based in Miami, I’ve subscribed to a reliable and quick internet service provider, which has made it easier for me to brainstorm and review tasks with AI tools in a timely manner. Coding agents work smoothly on that connection, fetch relevant data in real-time, and create highly efficient models.
Thanks to technology, ISPs or plan comparison tools, like the one offered by LocalCableDeals, make it easier for users in the US to opt for an ideal connection that meets their bandwidth needs.
Agentic Artificial Intelligence
From demos to deployment, agentic AI tools have gradually become a core element of business operations. A report from PwC shows that nearly 61% of the U.S. companies have already shifted from experimentation to the deployment stage.
The following four operations are performed by agentic AI tools:
- Sense: Agentic AI tools collect data from different sources. For instance, businesses can connect agentic AI tools to emails, a customer relationship management (CRM) tool, a calendar, etc.
- Decide: With the available information, the agentic AI tool performs an analysis and calculates the risks or benefits involved before making a decision.
- Act: Whether it’s sending an email, resolving a query, or processing a payment, agentic AI tools can act independently.
- Learn: An agentic AI tool learns each time the data is fed to it. It becomes more aware of the business operations, which ultimately helps in better decision-making.
So, it’s likely that agentic AI’s utility for small, medium, and large enterprises will increase in the coming years. As for automation, different businesses use it for specific purposes.
But what differentiates agentic AI tools from traditional ones is the fact that they just follow rules. They understand the business’s intent and target audience and make decisions based on pure logic and data.
Small Language Models vs. Large Language Models
Large language models (LLMs) are central to AI, but they’re gradually being replaced by small language models (SLMs). From workflow automations to vibe coding and agentic AI, major trends explain how businesses and professionals are gradually integrating technology in their ventures.
A primary reason behind this blending of tech in business is the specificity of business problems, which SLMs directly address. Rather than focusing on a one-size-fits-all model, SLMs offer customized solutions.
Financially, SLMs also make more sense for businesses. A business might not require every feature an LLM offers, but still has to bear the complete subscription cost to use its specific aspect.
However, with SLMs, businesses only pay for a customized solution, which can significantly reduce their operational costs. The following table compares key features of SLMs and LLMs:
|Aspects
|Large Language Model
|Small Language Model
|Design
|Broad and open-ended solutions to different issues
|Domain-specific and customized solutions
|Best For
|Best at general reasoning
|Ideal for businesses looking for specific and customized solutions
|Cost
|Expensive
|Cost-efficient than LLMs
|Training
|Large datasets are required to train LLMs
|Problem-related datasets are required for training
|Environmental Impact
|High energy and carbon emissions
|Lower carbon footprint than LLMs
Multimodal Artificial Intelligence Agents
AI tools are competent to create highly informative articles and blogs. They can also generate HD images by following the user’s text. At the same time, AI-backed programs can take end-to-end ownership of different businesses’ operations.
However, a major limitation that impeded AI's growth was its inability to understand different things like humans. For instance, while AI could create a beautiful poem on a scenic sunset, it was unable to experience what it wrote about.
Such a limitation handicapped AI’s results, and that’s where multimodal agents come into the picture. Unlike single-modal, i.e., text, speech, image, etc., multimodal agents incorporate human-like qualities.
From summarizing an extensive document to creating images while keeping its surroundings in mind, multimodal agents can understand complex situations and respond accordingly. The following points explain the key features of multimodal AI agents:
- Unified Understanding: Unlike single-modal agents, multimodal agents can unify different types of information it receives, analyze, and generate results.
- Perception: Using sensors, multimodal agents can perceive their surroundings like humans to get a better understanding of a situation.
- Contextual Awareness: As multimodal agents are aware of their surroundings, they can better understand a business’s situation and offer effective suggestions.
Shadow Artificial Intelligence
With technology now integrated in every office, employees have started using even unauthorized tools, specifically AI-powered ones. While such tools might significantly contribute to employees’ productivity, they pose some real threats.
Unauthorized tech tools from the information technology (IT) department of a business can put its data at risk of being compromised. Though most tools use strong encryption to ward off cybersecurity threats, some of them might not implement such security measures.
Here, IT plays a crucial role in analyzing the security measures of a tool and, based on its findings, approves or disapproves it for employees.
If the employees keep the IT department in the dark, organizations can face the following threats:
- Uploading or sharing data via unauthorized software-as-a-service (SaaS) tools can potentially leak sensitive data to cybercriminals.
- Misuse of AI tools can create governance or ethical issues for organizations.
- AI tools can hallucinate or generate biased and inaccurate information. Without any checks and balances, employees can use such information and hurt the organization’s credibility.
So, while technology transforms with the day, keep an eye on these trends as they’re silently leading the change. And, as technology advances in the coming years, these trends might become more efficient and useful for businesses and individuals alike.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why is shadow AI an issue?
As employees use unauthorized tools, they put the organization’s data at risk. Using sophisticated methods, cybercriminals can intercept data and use it for malicious purposes.
How can agentic AI improve a business’s efficiency?
Agentic AI can automate several key business operations and reduce the workload of employees. At the same time, agentic AI tools can make autonomous decisions by using data and reasoning.
What is the primary difference between an SLM and an LLM?
LLMs offer a broader and open-ended solution to businesses’ needs. However, SLMs are specific to a single issue and offer more cost-effective solutions than LLMs.
References:
https://cubastion.com/how-agentic-ai-is-redefining-enterprise-workflows/
https://www.datacamp.com/blog/slms-vs-llms
https://invisibletech.ai/blog/multimodal-enterprise-ai
https://www.antino.com/blog/multimodal-ai
https://www.vectra.ai/topics/shadow-ai
https://www.dynamicssmartz.com/blog/shadow-ai/
https://blog.replit.com/what-is-vibe-coding