Top 5 Famous Celebrity Prenups

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

When celebrities decide to tie the knot, there's often much more at stake for them than for most couples. Protecting their assets before marriage is a critical task. It may be love that binds them together, but high-profile individuals must also master the intricacies of managing wealth to protect hard-earned assets. In the entertainment industry, certain iconic celebrity couples have considered this legal approach to protect their money and ensure that love does not become a financial disaster in a marital breakdown. Here are five top celebrities on the list.

Article continues below advertisement

1. Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones

Reportedly, this prenup states that Catherine Zeta-Jones gets $2.8 million yearly in the marriage. It also states that if Douglas should be unfaithful to Zeta-Jones, she would walk away with $5 million. Clarity and accuracy are essential when signing these agreements, and this is where most people need prenuptial lawyers, even if they are not celebs. They look at both parties' interests and draft mutual and legally binding documents. Douglas and Zeta-Jones constructed a document that shows wisdom in provisions that handle any future issues in safeguarding each other's emotional and financial welfare.

2. Beyonce and Jay-Z

With the couple's cumulative wealth of over $1.1 billion, they signed their prenuptial agreement, which they review regularly. It includes $5 million to Beyonce for every child with Jay-Z and $ 10 million annually if the marriage ended before two years, with $1 million yearly if they stayed married for up to 15 years. They also updated their prenuptial agreement, which stated that custody should be split in half in case of separation. It also includes trust funds for their children and to whom each asset will go.

Article continues below advertisement

3. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

There were rumors that before the divorce, they had an extremely detailed prenuptial agreement where Kim would receive $1 million each year they were together, for a maximum of $10 million. Any property Kim or Kanye purchased alone would remain a separate asset. In 2022, when they divorced, court documents revealed that they kept their finances separate. They only had a joint checking account for their children's expenses. They also agreed that Kim would keep their $50 million house.

Article continues below advertisement

4. Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

When Justin Timberlake married Jessica Biel back in 2012, they both included an extra particular clause in their prenuptial agreement, a fidelity clause. According to this clause, the verbal agreement supposedly states that in case Timberlake were to have an extramarital affair at any time during their marriage, Biel would be rewarded with $500K. Though these clauses might not be applied everywhere, they show how prenuptial agreements can do more than address money matters; they might also represent life values and expectations in a marriage.

Article continues below advertisement

5. Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes

Their agreement indicated that Holmes would go with $3 million for every year of marriage up to a maximum of $33 million, along with another clause that she would have permission to have the lavish New York apartment if they were to part ways. This prenuptial agreement turned out especially significant when Holmes came to file a divorce suit in 2012, years after they got married in 2006. It ensures that Holmes walked out with a hefty sum, which was probably instrumental in the settlement of their divorce quickly due to the respective terms therein.

Before entering marriage life, many celebrities consider how a separation won't stain their financial health, and this is usually possible by signing prenuptial agreements. These agreements protect assets and wealth acquired during the marriage and clarify financial responsibilities in the event of a split. Whether you're a celebrity or not, a prenup can be a smart move to protect your future. Seeking assistance from professional legal experts during these procedures is essential for everything to proceed by the law.