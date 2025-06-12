Top 3 Tips for Young Fintech Entrepreneurs From LaFinteca’s CEO Dmytro Rukin

1. Build your product around a real problem

A successful product doesn’t start with technology—it starts with a problem. It's easy to fall in love with your idea or an innovative feature, but if it doesn’t solve a genuine user need, it won’t survive in the market.

“At LaFinteca, we never start with ‘let’s build something on blockchain.’ We start by asking: what real-world problem does this solve? If there’s no clear answer, then the solution probably isn’t needed,” Dmytro Rukin explains.

Focus on pain points. Let user needs drive your product decisions, not the other way around.