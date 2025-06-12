Top 3 Tips for Young Fintech Entrepreneurs From LaFinteca’s CEO Dmytro Rukin
Building a fintech company is a challenge that requires more than technical skills—it demands deep user understanding, adaptability, and strong leadership. Dmytro Rukin, founder and CEO of LaFinteca, shares his three key insights for those just starting out in fintech entrepreneurship.
1. Build your product around a real problem
A successful product doesn’t start with technology—it starts with a problem. It's easy to fall in love with your idea or an innovative feature, but if it doesn’t solve a genuine user need, it won’t survive in the market.
“At LaFinteca, we never start with ‘let’s build something on blockchain.’ We start by asking: what real-world problem does this solve? If there’s no clear answer, then the solution probably isn’t needed,” Dmytro Rukin explains.
Focus on pain points. Let user needs drive your product decisions, not the other way around.
2. Build trust systematically
Financial products live and die by trust. Users won’t adopt your service unless they feel secure—both technically and emotionally. That trust is shaped not just by strong encryption, but by customer service, transparency, and consistent communication.
“We chose to be open and transparent with our users—through public explanations, direct communication, and visible support. This isn’t just PR; it’s the ethical foundation of digital finance,” says Dmytro Rukin.
Even when it’s tough, be honest. That’s how long-term relationships are built.
3. Delegate sooner than you think you should
Early-stage founders often try to do everything—UX design, customer support, even writing marketing copy. But that approach quickly becomes a bottleneck.
“I learned that true leadership means creating an environment where others can make strong decisions. The goal is to build a system, not to retain control,” Dmytro Rukin shares.
Trust your team, delegate responsibility, and shift your focus to strategy. That’s how you grow without breaking your business.
These three tips from LaFinteca’s CEO reflect the stages of fintech maturity: identifying real problems, earning trust, and scaling through smart delegation. It’s not the fastest route—but it’s the one that leads to resilience and the creation of an ecosystem, not just a product.
Success in fintech rarely comes from flashy launches or bold marketing. It’s built quietly—through relentless focus on user needs, ethical decision-making, and the humility to empower others. What Dmytro Rukin emphasizes isn’t just a growth strategy, but a mindset: one that sees value in patience, clarity, and principled leadership.
Young entrepreneurs often face pressure to move fast, show traction, and impress investors. But real progress happens when you choose to solve the right problems, even if they’re less glamorous. It happens when you earn trust not once, but over time. And it happens when you step aside at the right moment—so the company can evolve beyond you.