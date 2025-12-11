EXCLUSIVE: Slim Tom Selleck! TV Icon Dropped Weight After Junk Food, No Exercise and Hygiene Issues Sparked Death Fears

After hitting a gym, the beloved actor – sporting a neatly trimmed goatee and trendy new eyeglasses – stopped by a dry cleaner, where he gallantly held the door for a female customer. His suave and slimmer appearance is a far cry from the last time he was snapped over the summer and last year, when he was porky and unkempt, sparking fears he was on his last legs.

"Tom's a proud guy," said an insider. "He didn't appreciate all the noise over his health and told people it was a lot of fuss over nothing. But deep down, he knew he looked terrible, and that all the junk food and lack of exercise had caught up to him. He wasn't taking care of himself hygiene-wise and didn't even bother to trim his beard."