EXCLUSIVE: Slim Tom Selleck! TV Icon Dropped Weight After Junk Food, No Exercise and Hygiene Issues Sparked Death Fears

Slim Tom Selleck has been facing concerns as the TV icon's weight drop links to junk food, no exercise and hygiene fears.
Slim Tom Selleck has been facing concerns as the TV icon's weight drop links to junk food, no exercise and hygiene fears.

Dec. 11 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

Tom Selleck was looking like death warmed over not so long ago, but he's turned things around after loved ones reportedly staged an SOS intervention to save his life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Dramatic new photos show the Blue Bloods beefcake, 80, looking back to his normal self as he ran errands in his Thousand Oaks, California, neighborhood on October 20.

Slimmer Tom Defies Health Rumors

Jillie Mack is credited by insiders with helping prompt Tom Selleck's renewed focus on exercise and self-care.
After hitting a gym, the beloved actor – sporting a neatly trimmed goatee and trendy new eyeglasses – stopped by a dry cleaner, where he gallantly held the door for a female customer. His suave and slimmer appearance is a far cry from the last time he was snapped over the summer and last year, when he was porky and unkempt, sparking fears he was on his last legs.

"Tom's a proud guy," said an insider. "He didn't appreciate all the noise over his health and told people it was a lot of fuss over nothing. But deep down, he knew he looked terrible, and that all the junk food and lack of exercise had caught up to him. He wasn't taking care of himself hygiene-wise and didn't even bother to trim his beard."

Sources said Mack and close friends staged a mini-intervention, urging Selleck to overhaul his health habits.
Sources said Selleck's shocking decline forced loved ones, led by his doting wife of 38 years, Jillie Mack, 67, to read him the riot act for his own good.

"Jillie and a small group of trusted friends staged a mini-intervention," revealed a source.

"They told him this was no way to live and that he deserved to take care of himself. Over time, Tom cut back on the fast food. He's been exercising and doing physical therapy. He's even had his hair styled, which has done wonders for his confidence."

Comeback Hopes Rise After Cancelation

Cast members from the 'Boston Blue' spinoff are reportedly pushing for Selleck to land a cameo after the end of 'Blue Bloods.'
As RadarOnline.com readers know, the beloved Magnum, P.I. alum was devastated last December after TV bosses abruptly pulled the plug on his hit police procedural drama Blue Bloods after 14 seasons.

Cast members on the show's spinoff, Boston Blue, are now jockeying for him to be included, sources said.

"Tom's comeback prospects are looking good," said a source. "He's keeping his fingers and toes crossed for a call from the producers, who've got everyone pleading for Tom to at least get a cameo."

