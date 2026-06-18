EXCLUSIVE: Tom Holland Mocked as 'Most Boring Husband Alive' After He Confirms Secret Marriage to Zendaya

As RadarOnline.com was among the first to report, the 30-year-old British actor confirmed months of speculation he and Euphoria star Zendaya, 29, had secretly tied the knot after the pair were linked romantically for years following their appearances in the Spider-Man films.

Tom Holland has confirmed he is married to Zendaya , but the actor's heartfelt comments about their relationship and his alcohol-free lifestyle have sparked a wave of mockery from some fans who have branded him the "most boring husband alive".

Holland has now addressed viral AI-generated images that falsely appeared to show details of their wedding ceremony and revealed relatives had briefly been fooled by the fake pictures.

The comments also offered a rare glimpse into the couple's private life, which they have largely kept out of the public eye despite their status as one of Hollywood's most high-profile relationships.

Asked whether he had needed to explain the AI-generated images to other family members, Holland said: "No, because they were all there."

He added: "That's all you'll get on that."

His comments have been taken as confirmation of his marriage to Zendaya, but also immediately triggered discussion across social media – where some users focused less on the marriage itself and more on Holland's increasingly wholesome public image, which has been shaped by his commitment to sobriety and his growing involvement in his non-alcoholic beer company Bero.