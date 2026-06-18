EXCLUSIVE: Tom Holland Mocked as 'Most Boring Husband Alive' After He Confirms Secret Marriage to Zendaya
June 18 2026, Published 2:34 p.m. ET
Tom Holland has confirmed he is married to Zendaya, but the actor's heartfelt comments about their relationship and his alcohol-free lifestyle have sparked a wave of mockery from some fans who have branded him the "most boring husband alive".
As RadarOnline.com was among the first to report, the 30-year-old British actor confirmed months of speculation he and Euphoria star Zendaya, 29, had secretly tied the knot after the pair were linked romantically for years following their appearances in the Spider-Man films.
AI Wedding Pics Spark Frenzy
Holland has now addressed viral AI-generated images that falsely appeared to show details of their wedding ceremony and revealed relatives had briefly been fooled by the fake pictures.
The comments also offered a rare glimpse into the couple's private life, which they have largely kept out of the public eye despite their status as one of Hollywood's most high-profile relationships.
Asked whether he had needed to explain the AI-generated images to other family members, Holland said: "No, because they were all there."
He added: "That's all you'll get on that."
His comments have been taken as confirmation of his marriage to Zendaya, but also immediately triggered discussion across social media – where some users focused less on the marriage itself and more on Holland's increasingly wholesome public image, which has been shaped by his commitment to sobriety and his growing involvement in his non-alcoholic beer company Bero.
Tom Branded 'Too Boring'
An entertainment industry source told us: "There's a section of social media that finds sincerity suspicious, and, frankly, dull. Tom talks openly about being sober, prioritizing stability and being devoted to his wife, and some people have turned that into a joke. They're calling him the most boring husband alive."
Another source familiar with online fan reaction said: "A lot of the commentary is tongue-in-cheek, but there are people suggesting Zendaya needs somebody more exciting or more unpredictable. Some are even claiming the marriage won't last because they see him as too sensible."
Holland has frequently spoken about giving up alcohol after initially taking part in 'Dry January' in 2022.
What began as a short-term challenge developed into a permanent lifestyle change after the actor realized how much he had been thinking about drinking and how heavily alcohol featured in social situations.
Holland later launched Bero, a non-alcoholic beer brand, and has become one of the most prominent celebrity advocates for alcohol-free alternatives.
'I Found My Person, She's My Best Friend'
In his new interview, however, Holland's attention was firmly on his wife.
He said: "Our business can present very stressful situations, and it's really nice to have a bedrock of a relationship that will stand the test of time."
Holland added: "We can support each other in ways that only we can, because only we understand really what it's like to live this life, and I think that is such a luxury, because I just don't understand how I would be able to have anything like that with anyone else.
"So, for me, I found my person. She's my best friend, and I'm the happiest I ever have been when I'm with her, but I also have never felt so supported and safe, ever. Period."
A Hollywood publicist said the mockery over his "dull" personality highlighted the unusual pressures placed on celebrity couples.
They said: "For years, people wanted confirmation they were together. Now they're married and some critics are mocking him for being happy. His comments were about commitment, support and friendship, but online culture often rewards cynicism more than sincerity."
Other critics were far more blunt.
One fan said online: "Zendaya is going to have a life of yawns if she stays married to Tom. What a wet wipe."
Another lamented: "Where have all the rock 'n' roll leading men gone? We used to have Mickey Rourke and Jack Nicholson and Marlon Brando. Now we have some dweeb droning on about his disgusting watery beer and being in superhero films. He'd be the most boring husband EVER."