EXCLUSIVE: How One of Hollywood's Biggest Movie Hardmen is 'Tanking His Career With Bizarre Diva Behavior'
June 6 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Tom Hardy's sudden departure from Paramount+'s hit crime drama MobLand has sparked fresh questions about the actor's future in Hollywood, with insiders telling RadarOnline.com his alleged on-set behavior is damaging his reputation and leaving executives facing a costly production crisis.
Hardy, 48, is said to have exited the Guy Ritchie-created series following a reported dispute with producers during the closing stages of filming the second season.
Tom Hardy's Exit Triggers Chaos
The British actor played gangster fixer Harry Da Souza, a central figure in the crime drama alongside Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren.
With the season finale largely completed and discussions already underway about a third season, producers are now reportedly scrambling to address major creative and financial challenges linked to Hardy's departure.
A production source told us: "Tom has built a reputation as one of the toughest leading men in the business, but there is growing concern among some executives that his conduct is starting to overshadow his talent. When an actor becomes more difficult to manage than the value they bring to a project, people start questioning whether the headaches are worth it."
The insider added: "There is a feeling among some in the industry that he is putting his career at risk with some rather bizarre diva-style behavior. "Productions run on collaboration, and if someone develops a reputation for creating unnecessary friction, that can have consequences. No matter how talented you are, studios and producers have long memories. Tom could be in serious danger of tanking his career with this kind of behavior."
Diva Claims Rock Hollywood Star
According to sources, Hardy's exit has created significant complications for the production because Harry Da Souza sits at the center of many of the show's major storylines.
Another insider said: "Harry Da Souza isn't a supporting character who can simply be written out with a throwaway line. He's absolutely central to the show's narrative and has been at the heart of some of its biggest storylines. If Tom isn't coming back, the writers are going to have to carefully engineer a believable exit that explains where the character has gone and why."
The source added: "Viewers have invested heavily in him over two seasons of MobLand, so the producers can't afford to leave a huge gap in the story without addressing it."
Millions at Stake for 'MobLand'
The production difficulties are also expected to carry a substantial financial cost.
A source said: "The problem for Paramount is that much of the season finale had already been completed before this situation arose. That means scripts may need rewriting, scenes may need reshooting and entire sequences could require re-editing to make the story work without Tom's character.
"By the time they've brought cast and crew back together, redeveloped parts of the storyline and completed the post-production work, the bill could easily run into the millions."
Another source familiar with the production described the situation as one of the most disruptive scenarios a television series can face.
They said: "To lose one of your headline stars when a season is effectively in the can is about as disruptive as it gets. Writers, producers and executives suddenly find themselves having to rethink months of planning and redirect storylines built around a character who is no longer there."
Feuds and Tensions Behind Scenes
Reports surrounding Hardy's departure have included allegations he was frequently late to set, requested dialogue changes and offered unsolicited script notes during production.
Sources also claimed Hardy became frustrated by what he saw as increased attention being given to Brosnan and Mirren as the series evolved.
Tensions with writer and producer Jez Butterworth are said to have became yet another source of conflict, with one insider alleging disagreements grew so serious that Butterworth considered leaving the project.
Paramount+ has not publicly commented on the reports surrounding Hardy's departure from one of the streaming service's most successful original dramas.