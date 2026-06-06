EXCLUSIVE: How One of Hollywood's Biggest Movie Hardmen is 'Tanking His Career With Bizarre Diva Behavior'

The British actor played gangster fixer Harry Da Souza, a central figure in the crime drama alongside Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren.

With the season finale largely completed and discussions already underway about a third season, producers are now reportedly scrambling to address major creative and financial challenges linked to Hardy's departure.

A production source told us: "Tom has built a reputation as one of the toughest leading men in the business, but there is growing concern among some executives that his conduct is starting to overshadow his talent. When an actor becomes more difficult to manage than the value they bring to a project, people start questioning whether the headaches are worth it."

The insider added: "There is a feeling among some in the industry that he is putting his career at risk with some rather bizarre diva-style behavior. "Productions run on collaboration, and if someone develops a reputation for creating unnecessary friction, that can have consequences. No matter how talented you are, studios and producers have long memories. Tom could be in serious danger of tanking his career with this kind of behavior."