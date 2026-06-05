EXCLUSIVE: One of Hollywood's 'Most Difficult Leading Men' Costs TV Bosses Millions After Shock Firing From Hit Show
June 5 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET
Tom Hardy's abrupt departure from Paramount+'s hit crime drama MobLand is expected to leave executives facing a multimillion-dollar headache, with producers now said to be scrambling to rework key scenes and salvage future storylines after the actor's shock firing.
RadarOnline.com can reveal movie hardman Hardy, 48, is thought to have been dismissed from the Guy Ritchie-created series following what sources described as a heated dispute with producers during the final stages of filming season two.
Tom Hardy 'Diva' Claims Hit Paramount's Hit Crime Show
Insiders also told us that leading man Hardy is carving out a reputation as one of the most "difficult" on-set "divas" in Hollywood.
The British star had played gangster fixer Harry Da Souza in MobLand, one of the central characters in the drama alongside Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren. With the season finale largely completed and plans for a third season already under consideration, producers are now said to be confronting significant logistical and financial challenges caused by Hardy's absence.
An insider claimed, "Harry Da Souza isn't a supporting character who can simply be written out with a throwaway line. He's absolutely central to the show's narrative and has been at the heart of some of its biggest storylines. If Tom isn't coming back, the writers are going to have to carefully engineer a believable exit that explains where the character has gone and why. Viewers have invested heavily in him over two seasons, so the producers can't afford to leave a huge gap in the story without addressing it."
The source added, "The problem for Paramount is that much of the season finale had already been completed before this situation arose. That means scripts may need rewriting, scenes may need reshooting, and entire sequences could require re-editing to make the story work without Tom's character. When you're dealing with a production of this scale, every additional day of filming costs a fortune. By the time they've brought cast and crew back together, redeveloped parts of the storyline, and completed the post-production work, the bill could easily run into the millions."
'MobLand' Faces Costly Rewrites
According to the insider, uncertainty remains over whether Hardy will return to shoot additional scenes, which could help explain his character's departure.
Another source familiar with the production said the fallout had created major concerns behind the scenes.
They added: "To lose one of your headline stars when a season is effectively in the can is about as disruptive as it gets for a television production. Writers, producers, and executives suddenly find themselves having to rethink months of planning and figure out how to redirect storylines that were built around a character who is no longer there.
"The challenge isn't just fixing the narrative problem – it's doing so in a way that satisfies viewers who have followed the character's journey from the very beginning."
"There is also a major financial consequence to all of this. Once a show reaches the final stages of production, every creative decision has already been budgeted for and scheduled," the insider noted.
"If producers are forced to rewrite scripts, bring actors back, shoot replacement scenes, or alter the edit, the costs can mount at an extraordinary rate. What might begin as a few necessary changes can quickly snowball into a very expensive exercise, potentially adding millions to the overall cost of delivering the finished series."
Reports surrounding Hardy's departure have also included claims about tensions during filming.
A source close to the project alleged the actor was frequently late to set, sought changes to dialogue, and offered script notes during production without being asked.
One insider claimed Hardy had become frustrated by what he perceived as an increased focus on his co-stars, Brosnan and Mirren, as the series developed. Tensions with producer and writer Jez Butterworth are also understood to have become a particular source of friction during production.
Disagreements between Hardy and Butterworth are said to have become so serious that the producer considered walking away from the project himself.
A source familiar with the show's development added: "By the end of filming, there was a growing sense among some members of the creative team that the situation had reached a breaking point.
"Relationships behind the scenes had become increasingly strained, and there were doubts about whether the production could move forward in the same way. For certain key figures involved, the prospect of carrying those tensions into another season was becoming increasingly difficult to justify."
Paramount+ has not publicly commented on the reports.
The controversy comes despite MobLand becoming one of Paramount+'s biggest original successes following its debut on the streaming platform last year, attracting a substantial audience and quickly establishing itself as one of the service's flagship drama series.