EXCLUSIVE: One of Hollywood's 'Most Difficult Leading Men' Costs TV Bosses Millions After Shock Firing From Hit Show

Insiders also told us that leading man Hardy is carving out a reputation as one of the most "difficult" on-set "divas" in Hollywood.

The British star had played gangster fixer Harry Da Souza in MobLand, one of the central characters in the drama alongside Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren. With the season finale largely completed and plans for a third season already under consideration, producers are now said to be confronting significant logistical and financial challenges caused by Hardy's absence.

An insider claimed, "Harry Da Souza isn't a supporting character who can simply be written out with a throwaway line. He's absolutely central to the show's narrative and has been at the heart of some of its biggest storylines. If Tom isn't coming back, the writers are going to have to carefully engineer a believable exit that explains where the character has gone and why. Viewers have invested heavily in him over two seasons, so the producers can't afford to leave a huge gap in the story without addressing it."

The source added, "The problem for Paramount is that much of the season finale had already been completed before this situation arose. That means scripts may need rewriting, scenes may need reshooting, and entire sequences could require re-editing to make the story work without Tom's character. When you're dealing with a production of this scale, every additional day of filming costs a fortune. By the time they've brought cast and crew back together, redeveloped parts of the storyline, and completed the post-production work, the bill could easily run into the millions."