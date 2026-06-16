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EXCLUSIVE: Tom Hanks' Major 'Toy Story 5' Makeover — Scary Stick-Thin Star Looking More Like Woody Every Day

Tom Hanks' 'Toy Story 5' makeover has the slimmed-down star drawing comparisons to Woody.
Source: MEGA

Tom Hanks' 'Toy Story 5' makeover has the slimmed-down star drawing comparisons to Woody.

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June 16 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

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Lanky Tom Hanks is drawing comparisons to his stick-thin Toy Story cartoon cowboy, Woody, and his alarming weight loss has sparked fears for the Oscar winner's health, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"He is suddenly very thin, to the point where people are questioning if there's something wrong," shared an insider.

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Tom Hanks' appearance at the London premiere of 'Toy Story 5' sparked comparisons to his dramatic weight loss for 'Cast Away.'
Source: JWP/Mega / MEGA

Tom Hanks' appearance at the London premiere of 'Toy Story 5' sparked comparisons to his dramatic weight loss for 'Cast Away.'

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After the 69-year-old appeared at the May 28 premiere for Toy Story 5 in London, fans couldn't hide their shock – with some suggesting he looks about as skinny as he did in the 2000 movie Cast Away, for which he famously lost 50 pounds.

The type 2 diabetic has porked up and slimmed down numerous times for roles.

According to weight loss expert Dr. Stuart Fischer, who has not treated the Philadelphia star, the fluctuating scale could be doing real damage.

"Yo-yo dieting is not good for any reason. It slows metabolism even further, and it makes insulin less responsive to fluctuations of sugar in the bloodstream, which makes type 2 diabetes harder to manage," Fischer warned.

The author of The Park Avenue Diet added he "wouldn't be surprised" if the 6-foot Tinseltown titan now weighs "less than 150 pounds."

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Friends Fear Something Is Wrong

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Tom Hanks' appearance at the London premiere of 'Toy Story 5' sparked comparisons to his dramatic weight loss for 'Cast Away.'
Source: JWP/Mega / MEGA

Tom Hanks' appearance at the London premiere of 'Toy Story 5' sparked comparisons to his dramatic weight loss for 'Cast Away.'

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According to the source, Hanks is telling everyone he's "fine," but those close to him aren't buying it.

The source observed: "You can see his bones sticking out. He looks like he's aged 10 years overnight. It's very concerning, but whenever anyone questions if he's all right, Tom brushes it off and makes a joke about needing to stay thin for the big screen."

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