EXCLUSIVE: Tom Hanks' Major 'Toy Story 5' Makeover — Scary Stick-Thin Star Looking More Like Woody Every Day

After the 69-year-old appeared at the May 28 premiere for Toy Story 5 in London, fans couldn't hide their shock – with some suggesting he looks about as skinny as he did in the 2000 movie Cast Away, for which he famously lost 50 pounds.

The type 2 diabetic has porked up and slimmed down numerous times for roles.

According to weight loss expert Dr. Stuart Fischer, who has not treated the Philadelphia star, the fluctuating scale could be doing real damage.

"Yo-yo dieting is not good for any reason. It slows metabolism even further, and it makes insulin less responsive to fluctuations of sugar in the bloodstream, which makes type 2 diabetes harder to manage," Fischer warned.

The author of The Park Avenue Diet added he "wouldn't be surprised" if the 6-foot Tinseltown titan now weighs "less than 150 pounds."