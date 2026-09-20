EXCLUSIVE: Tom Cruise Sparks Fears He's 'Pushing Limits' With Death Declaration
Sept. 20 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Tom Cruise has sparked fresh concern over how far he is prepared to push himself after declaring he does not fear death and admitting he relishes standing on the edge – both physically and metaphorically.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 64-year-old Hollywood star, renowned for performing dangerous stunts throughout the Mission: Impossible franchise, made the admission in a rare interview with GQ as he reflected on risk, fear, and his determination to keep challenging himself.
'I'm Not Afraid to Feel Afraid'
Cruise, who made his film debut in 1981, said his appetite for adventure remains undiminished after more than four decades in Hollywood.
One entertainment industry source told Radar: "Tom has built an extraordinary career around doing things other actors simply would not contemplate. But hearing someone who takes those kinds of physical risks say he doesn't fear death is inevitably going to worry people around him. There is always the question of where the limit is, and how he seems intent on pushing his limits."
Cruise said in the interview: "I think you could look at my life and go: I like standing on the edge of a cliff, physically and metaphorically. Meaning, I look at life as an adventure, and I always have.
"Do I fear death? No. I don't. It's not like I'm not afraid... I don't mind the feeling."
The movie star added, "I'm not afraid to feel afraid. I don't know how else to say it. I'm not afraid to go, 'OK, I know this is a leap, and let's take the jump. Let's go.'"
High-Risk Stunts Define Action Movie Career
Cruise has become synonymous with ambitious action sequences, frequently performing stunts himself rather than relying entirely on doubles.
The Top Gun and Mission: Impossible actor received his first Oscar last year when he was presented with an Academy Honorary Award.
Cruise had previously received Best actor nominations for Born on the Fourth of July and Jerry Maguire, as well as a supporting actor nomination for Magnolia. He was also nominated as a producer of Top Gun: Maverick.
Despite those achievements, Cruise insisted he remains focused on what comes next.
He said: "I'm not stuck in the past. There's that joy of creating something, in the accomplishment, then there's always a new dream... the bigger dream."
Tom Cruise Is 'Constantly Pushing' Himself
Another source familiar with the actor's approach to filmmaking added: "For Tom, risk has never appeared to be about recklessness for its own sake. He sees preparation, learning and pushing his abilities as fundamental parts of filmmaking. But inevitably there are people who would prefer to see him ease off rather than continually raise the stakes."
Cruise acknowledged his choices have been carefully considered rather than spontaneous.
"Things I've never talked about – the things I've done and why and what I'm exploring – have been very deliberate," he explained. "I'm exploring my skill, learning new skills, constantly pushing myself.
"I've always felt if I get to do it and it does well, I can take all the chips that I had, put it back in, and be like, 'Let's put it back in all on the line in a way that's as creative as possible.'"
Relentless Schedule Keeps Tom Cruise Moving
Cruise also said his relentless schedule leaves little time for interviews, despite decades as one of Hollywood's most recognizable performers.
An industry source claimed, "The people around Tom know this drive is deeply ingrained in him. The challenge isn't persuading him to stop working – it's accepting that his idea of continuing to grow creatively often involves doing something even more ambitious than what came before."