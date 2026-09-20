EXCLUSIVE: Tom Cruise Sparks Fears He's 'Pushing Limits' With Death Declaration

Cruise, who made his film debut in 1981, said his appetite for adventure remains undiminished after more than four decades in Hollywood.

One entertainment industry source told Radar: "Tom has built an extraordinary career around doing things other actors simply would not contemplate. But hearing someone who takes those kinds of physical risks say he doesn't fear death is inevitably going to worry people around him. There is always the question of where the limit is, and how he seems intent on pushing his limits."

Cruise said in the interview: "I think you could look at my life and go: I like standing on the edge of a cliff, physically and metaphorically. Meaning, I look at life as an adventure, and I always have.

"Do I fear death? No. I don't. It's not like I'm not afraid... I don't mind the feeling."

The movie star added, "I'm not afraid to feel afraid. I don't know how else to say it. I'm not afraid to go, 'OK, I know this is a leap, and let's take the jump. Let's go.'"