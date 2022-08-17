Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > True Crime
Exclusive Details

Kansas Father, His Girlfriend Accused Of Murder After Baby Found Dead Following Custody Exchange, Official Says

kansas suspects
Source: Sedgwick County Jail
By:

Aug. 17 2022, Published 4:07 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

A man and his girlfriend in Kansas are each accused of murder after his 1-year-old son died late last month, Radar has learned.

Article continues below advertisement

On Aug. 15, Kentrell Willingham, 25, was charged with first-degree murder, an alternative count of first-degree murder, child abuse, and aggravated child endangerment, the Sedgwick County District Attorney's Office said, KAKE reported.

On Aug. 2, the suspect’s girlfriend, Xjohnna Hannah, 25, was also charged with first-degree murder as well as child abuse, and aggravated child endangerment.

Article continues below advertisement

According to Wichita police, on July 28, the toddler’s family member picked up the boy during a custody exchange with Willingham, who was taking care of his son for several days.

A short time later, the family member noticed the child was unresponsive and, along the child’s guardian, rushed him to Wesley Medical Center, where the baby was pronounced dead.

Article continues below advertisement

Police have not revealed the victim’s cause of death, according to KAKE.

Both Willingham and Hannah are currently free on bond.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2022 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.