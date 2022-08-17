Kansas Father, His Girlfriend Accused Of Murder After Baby Found Dead Following Custody Exchange, Official Says
A man and his girlfriend in Kansas are each accused of murder after his 1-year-old son died late last month, Radar has learned.
On Aug. 15, Kentrell Willingham, 25, was charged with first-degree murder, an alternative count of first-degree murder, child abuse, and aggravated child endangerment, the Sedgwick County District Attorney's Office said, KAKE reported.
On Aug. 2, the suspect’s girlfriend, Xjohnna Hannah, 25, was also charged with first-degree murder as well as child abuse, and aggravated child endangerment.
According to Wichita police, on July 28, the toddler’s family member picked up the boy during a custody exchange with Willingham, who was taking care of his son for several days.
A short time later, the family member noticed the child was unresponsive and, along the child’s guardian, rushed him to Wesley Medical Center, where the baby was pronounced dead.
Both Willingham and Hannah are currently free on bond.