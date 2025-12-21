From Reality Fame to Jail Time: Todd and Julie Chrisley's Son Kyle Arrested on Domestic Assault Charge as Family's Legal Drama Reignites

Authorities have not released further details about the circumstances surrounding the arrest.

The latest incident comes less than a year after Chrisley was arrested on an aggravated assault charge. This encounter later led him to file a $1.7 million lawsuit against Rutherford County and two sheriff’s deputies. In that lawsuit, Chrisley alleged the arrest was unlawful.

Kyle is the son of Todd and Julie Chrisley, who rose to fame on the USA Network reality series Chrisley Knows Best, which aired for 10 seasons after debuting in March 2014.