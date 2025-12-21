From Reality Fame to Jail Time: Todd and Julie Chrisley's Son Kyle Arrested on Domestic Assault Charge as Family's Legal Drama Reignites
Dec. 21 2025, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Kyle Chrisley, the son of reality television stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, has been arrested in Tennessee on multiple charges, including domestic assault, RadarOnline.com can report.
The 34-year-old was taken into custody by the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday night and booked into the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center at approximately 7 p.m. His charges include domestic assault, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and assaulting a first responder.
Kyle Arrested
Authorities have not released further details about the circumstances surrounding the arrest.
The latest incident comes less than a year after Chrisley was arrested on an aggravated assault charge. This encounter later led him to file a $1.7 million lawsuit against Rutherford County and two sheriff’s deputies. In that lawsuit, Chrisley alleged the arrest was unlawful.
Kyle is the son of Todd and Julie Chrisley, who rose to fame on the USA Network reality series Chrisley Knows Best, which aired for 10 seasons after debuting in March 2014.
Family Legal Drama
Earlier in 2025, his parents were pardoned by President Donald Trump following their own legal battles. Todd and Julie were convicted in June 2022 on federal bank fraud and tax evasion charges and sentenced in 2023. Todd, 56, received a 12-year prison sentence, while Julie, 52, was sentenced to seven years.
Both were pardoned on May 27 and released from prison the following day.
"President Trump recognized what we've argued from the beginning: Todd and Julie were targeted because of their conservative values and high profile," their attorney Alex Little said at the time. "Their prosecution was tainted by multiple constitutional violations and political bias."
Kyle is married to Ashleigh Nelson, and the couple shares two children.