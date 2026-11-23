TJ Maxx Cashier Allegedly Tells Shopper, 'Need Your Social Security Number' At Checkout. Then A Woman Nearby Realizes What He's Being Asked To Sign Up For
Nov. 23 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
A TJ Maxx customer was allegedly asked to provide his Social Security number at checkout before a woman nearby realized the employee was attempting to sign him up for a store credit card.
The woman, who shared her experience in a TikTok video posted by @cloverscorner4, said the shopper appeared confused by the cashier's questions and did not seem to understand what he was being asked to do.
Concerned that he might share sensitive personal information without understanding why it was needed, she decided to intervene.
TJ Maxx Cashier Allegedly Repeatedly Asks Customer for Social Security Number
According to the woman's account, the encounter began when the cashier asked the customer for identification. He reportedly handed it over, believing it was necessary to complete his purchase.
However, the conversation took an unexpected turn when the employee allegedly requested additional information.
"Now I just need your Social Security number," the cashier reportedly told him.
The woman recalled hearing the employee repeatedly ask where the shopper kept the information, including whether it was saved on his phone or inside his wallet.
"Do you have it in your phone? Do you have it in the notes in your phone? Do you have it, your Social Security card with you in your wallet? Do you want me to check?" the cashier allegedly asked.
The shopper appeared to have difficulty following the conversation because of a language barrier, according to the woman.
Woman Realizes TJ Maxx Employee Is Offering Store Credit Card
As she listened to the exchange, the woman realized the employee was attempting to get the customer to apply for a TJX Rewards credit card.
She said the cashier was presenting the offer as an opportunity to save money. However, she believed the shopper did not understand that accepting the offer meant applying for credit.
The customer also reportedly tried to explain that he was not from the United States and did not live there.
TJX Rewards cards offer shoppers benefits across the company's retail brands. However, applying involves providing personal information. Synchrony Bank's official application portal requests an SSN or ITIN, along with other identifying details.
TJ Maxx also states that submitting a credit application can affect a customer's credit score. Although shoppers can check whether they prequalify without affecting their score, proceeding with an actual credit application may have an impact.
Woman Confronts Cashier Over Customer's Confusion
Uncomfortable with what she was witnessing, the woman decided to step into the conversation.
"Ma'am, he's not from this country. He doesn't understand. Stop trying to sign him up for a credit card when he does not even live here," she recalled telling the employee.
She also said she warned the cashier that she would contact a manager if the questioning continued.
The woman was particularly concerned that the shopper might provide his Social Security information without realizing that he was being asked to apply for a credit card.
Her intervention, she explained, was intended to make sure the customer understood what the employee was requesting before sharing any sensitive details.
Woman Says She Was Prepared to Involve Store Manager
The woman said she was ready to escalate the situation to management if the cashier did not stop asking the customer for his personal information.
Her account has drawn attention to the importance of clearly explaining financial offers, particularly when customers face language barriers.
However, the TikTok account does not establish whether the shopper ultimately submitted a credit card application, whether the cashier stopped after the confrontation, or whether a manager was contacted.
The woman's video focuses on her decision to intervene after realizing that the customer appeared unaware of the credit card application he was being encouraged to complete.