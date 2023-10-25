Tiny Harris Faces Backlash as GoFundMe for Security Guard Sentenced to 1 Year in Dubai Jail Fails to Raise $60k

Xscape singer Tiny Harris faced backlash from fans after asking for donations to bring a celebrity bodyguard, who was sentenced to one year in a Dubai jail, back to the United States.

Cornell Whitfield was "just doing his job" when he put himself in front of Trey Songz after the singer was confronted by a man as he left the FIVE Palm Jumeirah hotel during the March incident. Whitfield tried to de-escalate the situation and allegedly tapped the man's face while protecting Songz.