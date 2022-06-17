Timing Your Tribe Cbd Sessions — When Should People Take Cbd Oil?

To Understand When, Ask “How Much?” — Why Dosage Influences When To Take CBD

We can’t talk about when to take CBD without mentioning dosage. How much CBD oil you take will have the most significant impact on how it affects your endocannabinoid system.

Generally speaking, the more CBD oil you take, the more likely you will experience sedating effects. So, if you’re planning to take high doses of CBD in one session, you’re better off scheduling it for later in the day.

Alternatively, people who enjoy “microdosing” CBD have a better chance of enjoying effects like heightened focus and gentle anxiety relief. Therefore, if you’re interested in taking CBD during the day, you should experiment with lower doses and spread them throughout a longer timeframe.

Of course, there’s no set standard for a “high” or “low” dose of CBD oil. Since everyone has a different body structure, there’s no standard CBD absorption rate.

You need to keep track of different CBD doses in a journal to uncover how they affect you. Over time, you’ll probably discover different doses of CBD work better at different times of the day.