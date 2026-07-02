'He Must Resign': Tim Walz Sparks Outrage After Pardoning 'Illegal' Migrant Who 'Repeatedly Raped Girl Aged 10'

Tim Walz is being slammed with calls to resign, RadarOnline.com can report, after he gave a pardon to an immigrant who was previously convicted of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl. The child s-x offender was scheduled to be deported before Walz and other high-ranking officials cleared his case.

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Tou Lue Vang Was Arrested for Sexual Assault

Source: mega The Minnesota Governor heads his state's parole board.

Laos national Tou Lue Vang was convicted in 2006 of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, after he was arrested for repeatedly sexually assaulting a young girl between 2002 and 2006. At one point, he tried to offer her $10 to keep quiet about the abuse, according to the Department of Homeland Security. He pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal sexual conduct in a plea deal that spared him from going to prison.

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Vang Begs for Forgiveness

Source: U.S. Department of Homeland Security Tou Lue Vang was arrested for repeatedly sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl.

Just before he was set to be deported, the 42-year-old submitted a letter to the state's Clemency Review Commission, which Walz leads, saying, "I fully acknowledge and take full responsibility for the mistakes I made in the past," and adding that he was "no longer the person I once was." Friends and family members also submitted letters to the board, expressing their "wholehearted support" for Vang's pardon.

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'Tim Walz Is a Disgrace'

Source: mega Calls have come for Walz to resign in disgrace.

Earlier this month, the commission granted Vang his clemency, congratulating the free man in a letter that stated, "Being granted a pardon is a notable achievement and a reflection of the work you have done since your conviction." However, critics online were in no mood to praise the pardon. "THIS ILLEGAL PREYED ON A 10-YEAR-OLD And Tim Walz supports him. Resign now, scum!" one person tweeted, as another agreed, "Tim Walz is a disgrace, he must resign." A third person questioned, "How did someone in his right senses as a governor pardoned (sic) someone who was abusing a 10 years old child?" While one person blasted, "Nobody but an evil loving psycho would pardon a child rapist to keep him in America. It's disturbing he was almost VP. He won't resign out of shame though, because as he's proven once again, he has no shame."

DHS Calls the Pardon a 'Disgusting' Decision

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Source: mega DHS officials came down hard on Walz as well.