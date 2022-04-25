Canceled! TikTok Star Tinx's Fans Turn On Her After Nasty Tweets About Kim Kardashian's Body & Tori Spelling's Looks Resurface

TikTok is turning on its "big sister." Tinx is in crisis mode after some not-so-nice tweets resurfaced online in which she called Kim Kardashian "fat" and Tori Spelling "ugly."

The 31-year-old star — whose real name is Christina Najjar — has been forced to issue an apology for several fatphobic and mean-spirited tweets she made before being TikTok famous; however, it appears the damage has already been done.