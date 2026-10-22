TikTok Explorer Ash Dykes Stung by Mystery Insect While Traveling Down River in the Congo Basin — Before Going Missing for 16 Hours

In an October 20 video , Dykes revealed he had gotten his "first nasty little sting," and when he grabbed it, he described it as a "bee or something."

Extreme adventurer Ash Dykes revealed he was stung by a mystery insect while traveling the Congo Basin, before going missing for hours, RadarOnline.com can report.

The TikTok star announced his expedition on September 3, counting down the days with videos set to ominous music, causing viewers to speculate the dangers he could encounter. The trip, however, did not start until October 8 due to logistical complications.

Dykes felt movement: "It was right under my shirt, up my back." He called the occurrence a "reminder that out here in the jungle, it’s not just the bigger wildlife you’ve got to watch out for."

In his caption, he wrote, "Something's decided to give me a nasty sting out here in the Congo Basin!" adding, "Not entirely sure what got me, but it’s certainly made itself known."

Dykes' crew, made up of videographer Will Perez and local guide Obed, was denied entry with their visas, forcing them to take a different route to enter overland from Cameroon to the Central African Republic. Before that, the crew also lost their luggage, causing a delay while they waited to get it back.

Dykes launched where the Sangha River starts out of Nola, the capital of Sangha-Mbaéré, which is an economic prefecture of the Central African Republic. He's attempting a 434-mile journey on an inflatable kayak, which raised concerns on the internet as he continued to build up momentum for what to expect.

This is the first of six journeys Dykes will be making as part of his "Project Six" development. When he completes the Congo, he's expected to have only two weeks before he embarks on his next adventure. The location is unknown, but he's teased that it's a place with temperatures of 5°F.