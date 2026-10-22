TikTok Explorer Ash Dykes Stung by Mystery Insect While Traveling Down River in the Congo Basin — Before Going Missing for 16 Hours
Oct. 22 2026, Published 12:20 p.m. ET
Extreme adventurer Ash Dykes revealed he was stung by a mystery insect while traveling the Congo Basin, before going missing for hours, RadarOnline.com can report.
In an October 20 video, Dykes revealed he had gotten his "first nasty little sting," and when he grabbed it, he described it as a "bee or something."
Ash Dykes Encounters Unknown Insect
In his caption, he wrote, "Something's decided to give me a nasty sting out here in the Congo Basin!" adding, "Not entirely sure what got me, but it’s certainly made itself known."
Dykes felt movement: "It was right under my shirt, up my back." He called the occurrence a "reminder that out here in the jungle, it’s not just the bigger wildlife you’ve got to watch out for."
The TikTok star announced his expedition on September 3, counting down the days with videos set to ominous music, causing viewers to speculate the dangers he could encounter. The trip, however, did not start until October 8 due to logistical complications.
This Is One Part of Six Journeys Ash Dykes Will Take
Dykes' crew, made up of videographer Will Perez and local guide Obed, was denied entry with their visas, forcing them to take a different route to enter overland from Cameroon to the Central African Republic. Before that, the crew also lost their luggage, causing a delay while they waited to get it back.
Dykes launched where the Sangha River starts out of Nola, the capital of Sangha-Mbaéré, which is an economic prefecture of the Central African Republic. He's attempting a 434-mile journey on an inflatable kayak, which raised concerns on the internet as he continued to build up momentum for what to expect.
This is the first of six journeys Dykes will be making as part of his "Project Six" development. When he completes the Congo, he's expected to have only two weeks before he embarks on his next adventure. The location is unknown, but he's teased that it's a place with temperatures of 5°F.
Ash Dykes Goes Missing For Hours
Shortly following the insect sting, Dykes was reported missing for 16 hours on Instagram in the early morning of October 21 by a member of his team. The poster asked the public to bear with them as they worked to get in contact with Dykes.
Five hours later, the team had an update, sharing that they had gotten a message from his sat phone/Garmin. They reported that Starlink was out of power due to a dead power bank, making them unable to send videos or updates besides showing messages when a signal is reached.
Ash Dykes Reveals Dangers of Adventures
Dykes spoke to a publication in September when he talked about the extensive threats he could face.
"You’ve got things from crocodiles to hippos, to forest elephants, gorillas, Western lowland gorillas, snakes and spiders. You’ve got the different diseases out there as well: malaria, dengue fever. You’ve got the parasites, which is a big concern," he said. "The Congo is the world’s most dangerous and deadly jungle for a reason."
Despite the multitude of things that can go wrong, Dykes was prepared to face the unknowns with the years of expedition experience he had already garnered.
"I feel that I've got what it takes to bring us all back safe and alive."