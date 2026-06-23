Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Misc

This Coffee Brand Is Dropping 52 New Flavors In a Year and Going for a World Record

valerie juliet valdez circle inset image templates x px
Source: Java Factory

Java Factory plans to release 52 new flavors in a year as part of a campaign called Flavor52.

June 23 2026, Updated 3:16 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

When a coffee brand releases a new flavor, there's usually a bit of build-up and fanfare. Customers hit the shelves to see whether the flavor’s a hit or a miss, and then everyone goes back to their regularly scheduled programming. One brand is trying something different.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Java Factory is betting that fun flavors are the future of coffee. They’re going all in. For Java Factory, the goal is to keep the momentum going, every week for a year straight. The flavored-coffee company is staging a campaign it calls Flavor52, in which it releases 52 brand-new flavors over 52 consecutive weeks. Not only is the campaign an attempt at breaking the Guinness World Record for the most unique coffee flavors launched by one company in a single year, officially documented by Guinness World Records as it happens, but it’s also their way of keeping customers coming back long after the initial flair would normally die down.

Java Factory has already built a lineup of coffee flavors that could be pulled straight off the dessert table. Flavors like Choconut, Blueberry Shortcake, S’Mores, and a chocolate-mousse-and-cherry-blend called Cherry on Top are just a few of the fun, flavorful options consumers can choose for their morning pick-me-up. While the brand definitely leans into some wackier flavors, it also keeps it simple with options like the light roast Wakey Wakey or the double-caffeinated dark roast Da Bomb.

Article continues below advertisement
valerie juliet valdez circle inset image templates x px
Source: Java Factory

The flavored-coffee brand offers a lineup of flavors in both ground and single-serve cups.

Flavor52 will flood the brand’s lineup with a series of fun, whimsical flavors that range from the simple Oatmeal Cookie to the sentimental Saturday Morning Cartoons. The brand is modeling its campaign on the way streetwear brands treat sneakers, releasing limited runs on a schedule to keep fans engaged.

The use of “drop culture,” as it’s been dubbed, is a new strategy for the coffee company. By releasing a new flavor week after week, Java Factory is attempting to entice shoppers with flavor and novelty. It’s a strategy they’re tailoring toward younger drinkers, and leaning into social media to create buzz as consumers share their reactions to each new flavor.

Article continues below advertisement
valerie juliet valdez circle inset image templates x px
Source: Java Factory

Cherry On Top, a flavored coffee with tasting notes of chocolate mousse and cherry, is one of their more dessert-themed options.

Coffee drinkers can get weekly releases delivered to their front door by subscribing to a full-year or seasonal plan through the Java Factory website. The six Flavor52 seasons include:

  • Throwback Collection
  • Ice Cream Truck
  • Sweater Weather
  • Wild Ones
  • Just Desserts
  • The Finale

The campaign launches with the Throwback Collection, a nostalgic selection of fun flavors inspired by the snacks, desserts, and breakfast favorites of yesteryear, including Grandma’s Candy, Sunday Pancakes, Candied Pecan, and Oatmeal Cookie.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Misc
valerie juliet valdez circle inset image templates x px

Hot Sleepers, Take Note: This Cooling Bedding Brand Is Up to 25% Off for Prime Day 2026

valerie juliet valdez circle inset image templates x px

A Complete Guide to Starting Online Betting for Beginners

Between the emotional hook, the steady drip of new releases, and the playful flavor names, Java Factory is pulling out all the stops with Flavor52. The names alone suggest real thought went into their development, with flavor taking center stage in a campaign built as much on storytelling as on coffee. As caffeine lovers take joy in discovering new flavors and the ritual of each weekly release, the heart of it all seems to be nothing but pure, simple fun.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.