This Coffee Brand Is Dropping 52 New Flavors In a Year and Going for a World Record

Java Factory is betting that fun flavors are the future of coffee. They’re going all in. For Java Factory, the goal is to keep the momentum going, every week for a year straight. The flavored-coffee company is staging a campaign it calls Flavor52, in which it releases 52 brand-new flavors over 52 consecutive weeks. Not only is the campaign an attempt at breaking the Guinness World Record for the most unique coffee flavors launched by one company in a single year, officially documented by Guinness World Records as it happens, but it’s also their way of keeping customers coming back long after the initial flair would normally die down.

Java Factory has already built a lineup of coffee flavors that could be pulled straight off the dessert table. Flavors like Choconut, Blueberry Shortcake, S’Mores, and a chocolate-mousse-and-cherry-blend called Cherry on Top are just a few of the fun, flavorful options consumers can choose for their morning pick-me-up. While the brand definitely leans into some wackier flavors, it also keeps it simple with options like the light roast Wakey Wakey or the double-caffeinated dark roast Da Bomb.