Hot Sleepers, Take Note: This Cooling Bedding Brand Is Up to 25% Off for Prime Day 2026

Amazon Prime Day 2026 runs June 23-26, and if you've been sleeping hot all summer, here's the deal that should be on your radar. PHF, a brand specializing in breathable, chemical-free bedding, is offering up to 25% off its most popular cooling blankets this Prime Day, with prices starting at $19.99, exclusively on Amazon.

What makes PHF worth paying attention to beyond the discount: every product in its Prime Day lineup is OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100 certified, meaning it's been tested and verified to be free of harmful chemicals, an important detail for anything you're spending eight hours a night pressed up against. Everything is also machine washable, and the brand has accumulated over 16,000 Amazon ratings averaging 4.5 stars, which is the kind of track record that's hard to argue with.

Our editors looked at the full Prime Day lineup and identified two standout picks worth your attention.