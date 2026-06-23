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Hot Sleepers, Take Note: This Cooling Bedding Brand Is Up to 25% Off for Prime Day 2026

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June 23 2026, Updated 1:56 p.m. ET

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Amazon Prime Day 2026 runs June 23-26, and if you've been sleeping hot all summer, here's the deal that should be on your radar. PHF, a brand specializing in breathable, chemical-free bedding, is offering up to 25% off its most popular cooling blankets this Prime Day, with prices starting at $19.99, exclusively on Amazon.

What makes PHF worth paying attention to beyond the discount: every product in its Prime Day lineup is OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100 certified, meaning it's been tested and verified to be free of harmful chemicals, an important detail for anything you're spending eight hours a night pressed up against. Everything is also machine washable, and the brand has accumulated over 16,000 Amazon ratings averaging 4.5 stars, which is the kind of track record that's hard to argue with.

Our editors looked at the full Prime Day lineup and identified two standout picks worth your attention.

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PHF 100% Cotton Waffle Weave Blanket

From $21.74 (25% off) Shop on Amazon →

Why we love it: This blanket earned the Iron A' Design Award 2026, and it's the only bedding product in its category to do so. That recognition isn't just for aesthetics. The three-dimensional honeycomb weave is designed to do real work: it actively promotes airflow and heat dissipation, rather than trapping warmth the way denser fabrics do. The result is a blanket that's light enough to use on its own during summer but structured enough to layer as temperatures shift into fall. At under $22 after the discount, it's one of the stronger value plays we've found this Prime Day.

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PHF Cooling Summer Waffle Blanket, Bamboo Cotton Blend

From $31.99 (25% off) Shop on Amazon →

Why we love it: The 60% bamboo rayon / 40% cotton blend is what sets this one apart. Bamboo rayon is a naturally moisture-wicking fiber that pulls heat and sweat away from the body, and when combined with cotton, it lands in a comfortable middle ground: cooling without feeling thin or flimsy. If you're a hot sleeper who still wants the sensation of being covered at night, this is probably your best option in the $30 range. OEKO-TEX® certified and machine washable, so upkeep is simple.

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PHF's Prime Day sale runs June 23-26, 2026, and is available exclusively to Amazon Prime members. Not yet a member? You can sign up here. New members can start with a free trial. Prices and availability are subject to change throughout the event, so it's worth shopping early. Browse the full PHF storefront on Amazon here.

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