Thirst Quenched: Cold-Pressed Juice Is The Ultimate Back-To-School Drink

After one of the hottest summers on record, many students are desperate for cooler temperatures now that school is back in session. But just because summer is on the way out doesn’t mean the heat is going anywhere anytime soon. With students around the country searching for ways to stay hydrated and keep cool, there’s one drink that’s been trending as the top thirst-quencher around: cold-pressed juice.

As students are getting back into the routine of waking up early for classes, joining new clubs, and reuniting with sports teams. With schedules growing busier every day, they’re looking for ways to stay hydrated in the late summer heat. Cold-pressed juice has been around for years, but it’s recently made its way into the spotlight for being a convenient, tasty way to add a little nutrition to one’s day.

Is cold-pressed juice really worth all the hype? Here’s what everyone should know about the trendy beverage: