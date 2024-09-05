Thirst Quenched: Cold-Pressed Juice Is The Ultimate Back-To-School Drink
After one of the hottest summers on record, many students are desperate for cooler temperatures now that school is back in session. But just because summer is on the way out doesn’t mean the heat is going anywhere anytime soon. With students around the country searching for ways to stay hydrated and keep cool, there’s one drink that’s been trending as the top thirst-quencher around: cold-pressed juice.
As students are getting back into the routine of waking up early for classes, joining new clubs, and reuniting with sports teams. With schedules growing busier every day, they’re looking for ways to stay hydrated in the late summer heat. Cold-pressed juice has been around for years, but it’s recently made its way into the spotlight for being a convenient, tasty way to add a little nutrition to one’s day.
Is cold-pressed juice really worth all the hype? Here’s what everyone should know about the trendy beverage:
What Is Cold-Pressed Juice?
Cold-pressed juice is made from a press that uses hydraulic power to crush the juice out of fruits and vegetables. Unlike some juicing processes, it requires no heat and little processing to create the end product. As a result, cold-pressed juices retain most of the nutrients of their ingredients and deliver a much stronger taste than traditionally extracted juices.
Is It Really Nutritious?
The nutrition level of a cold-pressed juice depends a lot on the quality of the brand and the ingredients that go into it. Juicing methods that use heat can kill off a lot of enzymes and nutrients from the juice, so cold-pressed juices will automatically retain a lot of the nutrients that other methods lose. But just because a juice is cold-pressed doesn’t mean it’s automatically healthy. Some cold-pressed juices contain artificial additives, preservatives, or added sugars, which can lessen their nutritional quality. The best cold-pressed juices are made from organic produce and contain nothing but 100% fruits and vegetables.
Why Is It Such A Good Back-To-School Snack?
Part of the reason that cold-pressed juice is trending is that it’s convenient, nutritious, and delicious. To get the same level of nutrition from one bottle of cold-pressed juice, one would have to eat a whole basket of fruits and vegetables. Not only do most students not have the time (nor the appetite) for that, but stocking fresh fruits and vegetables can lead to lots of rot and food waste. Buying a bottle of cold-pressed juice gives one a convenient shot of nutrition they can take out the door and consume on the go. It also helps that it’s a lot tastier than many of the alternatives!
What To Look For In A Cold-Pressed Juice
Not all cold-pressed juices are made equal. It’s important to find high-quality, organic cold pressed juice that’s free from preservatives and added sugars. Beyond that, the best cold-pressed juices come in a variety of flavors to appeal to everybody’s taste buds. One brand that ticks all of the boxes is Wonder Juice, which offers a line of 100% all-natural organic cold-pressed juices in nine different flavors. From refreshing Watermelon Cucumber Basil to spicy Lemon Basil Jalapeño, each blend is carefully curated with organic ingredients free from synthetic feritilizers, pesticides, or GMOs. They can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 18 months before opening and up to five days after opening, making them a perfect grab-and-go snack for a hectic back-to-school schedule.
There’s a reason cold-pressed juice is having its moment in the limelight. Whether as a snack between classes or a shot of hydration on the sports field, cold-pressed juice is packed with nutrition, easy to drink on the go, and delicious as all get-out.