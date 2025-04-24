The YUH Family: Passion and Perseverance in Influencer Marketing

Joshua Uhunmwangho (known professionally as Josh Ssosa) and Lily Ngo (known as Lily Wu) are the creators of The YUH Family channel on YouTube and have become full-time influencers and industry leaders. Through passion, perseverance, and consistency, the duo is innovating in the digital content space and building genuine connections with viewers around the world.

Article continues below advertisement

Inspired to Share Their Voice

Both Josh and Lily grew up with social media and were inspired by creative couples who shared their lives online. In 2019, they decided to launch their own YouTube channel. Learning from the example of those who inspired them, The YUH Family steadily developed their unique voice—and some videos started going viral.

Article continues below advertisement

The Path to Success on YouTube

Knowing that a few viral videos weren’t enough to build an audience, Josh and Lily focused on the consistency that would carry the momentum they created. The YUH Family established a reliable upload schedule so their audience could keep coming back, and their numbers began to grow. This was the road to success, and The YUH Family was prepared to walk it. Despite the success of these efforts, it would take years of persistence before Josh and Lily found enough momentum to make their career full-time. As high-level digital creators, they knew the challenge of reaching this point would be constantly changing. Regardless, The YUH Family stayed true to their authentic selves, presenting their passions and interests to the community and achieving growth. “Throughout our journey, we’ve learned that success is not an overnight achievement,” the YUH Family stated. “[Still], we’ve always had an entrepreneurial spirit and a passion for creativity.”

Article continues below advertisement

A Full-Time Career

Four years after the launch of their channel, Josh and Lily built enough of an audience that they could take their YouTube career full-time. They earned a Silver Creator Award (Silver Play Button), influenced other global creators, and set trends along the way. By 2024, The YUH Family reached 1 million subscribers on YouTube and earned their Gold Creator Award (Gold Play Button).

Article continues below advertisement

Transitioning to Short-Form Content

While they found remarkable success in YouTube’s long-form content space, Josh and Lily recently realized that The YUH Family would be able to achieve more with short-form content on TikTok and YouTube Shorts. The transition would prove to be an effective one.

Article continues below advertisement

The YUH Family’s Achievements

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Today, The YUH Family boasts over 3.3 million followers across YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram and over 2.7 billion views worldwide. They have collaborated with brands like Disney, Sony Pictures, KitKat, Samsung, YouTube, and others to produce ads, sponsored content, blog posts, and more. Together, Josh and Lily have built a business brand around their unique creator identity. In their online career, Josh and Lily consistently prioritize innovation, trendsetting, and market appeal to reach global audiences. They are examples for aspiring creators and contribute to the conversation around influencer marketing as thought leaders in their space. Through persistence and dedication, The YUH Family is influencing digital culture.

Plans for the Future