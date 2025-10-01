The Woman Behind Binance’s Industry Leadership: Yi He and the Future of Crypto’s Biggest Exchange

Yi He rose to be worth billions due to her 10% stake in Binance. However, her path was less favorable, facing limited opportunities in her region of Sichuan, China. Her humble beginnings shaped the way she approached business while setting the foundations of Binance in 2017.

Before co-founding Binance in 2017, Yi He played a pivotal role in driving the success of a leading Chinese crypto exchange, OKCoin (now OKX), capturing 60% of the Chinese crypto market share by 2015.

Her earlier success translated into Binance. Yi led the efforts as a one-person marketing team, driving strategy, partnership, and branding, which she states helped place Binance as the top 10 exchange by 24-hour trading volume back in 2017.