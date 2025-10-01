The Woman Behind Binance’s Industry Leadership: Yi He and the Future of Crypto’s Biggest Exchange
Oct. 1 2025, Published 1:45 a.m. ET
In late 2023, Binance underwent a leadership change amid heightened regulatory attention. Yi He, co-founder of Binance, assumed the role of guiding the platform’s operation and steering its future.
Yi He’s Remarkable Rise
Yi He rose to be worth billions due to her 10% stake in Binance. However, her path was less favorable, facing limited opportunities in her region of Sichuan, China. Her humble beginnings shaped the way she approached business while setting the foundations of Binance in 2017.
Before co-founding Binance in 2017, Yi He played a pivotal role in driving the success of a leading Chinese crypto exchange, OKCoin (now OKX), capturing 60% of the Chinese crypto market share by 2015.
Her earlier success translated into Binance. Yi led the efforts as a one-person marketing team, driving strategy, partnership, and branding, which she states helped place Binance as the top 10 exchange by 24-hour trading volume back in 2017.
Breaking Barriers in A Male-Dominated Crypto
Women leaders are less represented in the crypto industry than men. Reports emphasize that women only hold 6% of CEO roles, creating a significant gender gap in the space. Yi He carved a unique path in the industry, becoming the “crypto’s most powerful woman” according to Bloomberg.
Her leadership qualities are often highlighted by industry peers. Some described Yi He’s leadership style as stronger and more accountable than that of CZ, which was portrayed as tech-driven and hype focused.
Shaping Regulation, Not Just Reacting
Binance’s parabolic growth in the early days was due to its adaptability and loose regulatory status. Now, Binance’s rhetoric has shifted under Yi He’s guidance as she views regulation as a “bridge to mainstream adoption,” which could unlock over 1 billion new users to join Binance.
Binance has not only adapted to evolving global regulations but has also worked with governments to help shape local frameworks. Relocating its operations to Dubai marked a turning point, transforming Binance’s role from that of a perceived disruptor to a recognized strategic partner in the region.
Richard Teng, Binance’s active CEO, is a former industry regulator who has helped Binance evolve from its previous approach. Yi He’s vision has shaped global access for Binance. To date, the platform holds over 21 global licenses and has become the only cryptocurrency broker to have access to the Brazilian market.
Mass Adoption of the Binance Ecosystem
Yi He’s vision for cryptocurrency adoption centers on practical integrations into the Binance ecosystem. According to Yi, cryptocurrency, cryptocurrency adoption within traditional financial systems may expand over the next decade, with stablecoins expected to play a role in this trend. The recently passed GENIUS Act, which regulates stablecoins, can accelerate this process by creating clearer guidelines for institutions and financial entities. As Yi recently commented when discussing the impact of regulatory clarity’s impact on financial systems, “Crypto isn’t just the future of finance - it’s already reshaping the system, one day at a time.”
Binance’s resilience as the leading cryptocurrency exchange with more than 280 million users underscores its strong position to lead the next adoption wave. As Dubai seeks 90% of cashless transactions, Binance can support the transition through Binance Pay, which seamlessly enables cross-border payments and conversions. The services demonstrate Yi He’s commitment to simplifying cryptocurrency access for users as the ecosystem continues to account for over 45% of market share in emerging markets.
Through Yi He’s collaborative approach, Binance is positioned to help redefine the future of finance. By balancing growth with compliance and pairing innovation with stability across its existing infrastructure, she has reinforced a commitment to disruptive technology while advancing a customer-first strategy.
