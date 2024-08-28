The Rothenberg Law Firm LLP: A Legacy of Excellence in Personal Injury Law
Founded by Allen L. Rothenberg, The Rothenberg Law Firm LLP has established itself as a powerhouse in personal injury law. With a track record of success spanning more than five decades, this prestigious firm has recovered billions of dollars in verdicts and settlements for injured clients, cementing its reputation as a leader in the field.
Started by Allen L. Rothenberg and his wife, Barbara Rothenberg, this family-owned and operated firm has become synonymous with success, commitment, and unparalleled legal skill. It has grown from 2 attorneys to 16 attorneys over the past five decades. The Rothenberg Law Firm's dedication to justice has made it a go-to choice for those seeking compensation for personal injuries across multiple states.
As the patriarch and visionary behind this multi-state personal injury law firm,Allen Rothenberg’s pioneering efforts have shaped the landscape of personal injury law in Philadelphia and beyond. From a young age, Allen was driven to advocate for others. His deep sense of justice and his intellectual curiosity propelled him into a legal career where he could champion the rights of those in need.
A Family Firm Committed to Client Success
The Rothenberg Law Firm is not just a professional endeavor for Allen, it is a reflection of his family's values and faith. Allen's wife,Barbara Rothenberg, has been instrumental in shaping the firm alongside her husband. Their partnership is a unique blend of professional collaboration and shared commitment to their Jewish faith, which has deeply influenced the compassionate approach that the firm takes with its clients.
Barbara's journey to becoming a lawyer is a story of determination and resilience. After marrying Allen and starting their family, Barbara pursued her college education while caring for their young children. After her graduation, when Allen's growing firm needed more support, Barbara stepped in as a paralegal.
“My husband implored me to join his growing one-attorney firm, which was getting more cases than he could handle without my help,” Barbara recalls. “So, I started at the firm as a paralegal. After a few years of working as a paralegal and five kids later, I realized that I could become a lawyer myself."
Encouraged by Allen, Barbara decided to pursue a law degree, juggling the demands of law school, work, and motherhood. A couple of law schools competed over her, going so far as to create a seven-year curriculum specifically to accommodate her schedule as a student and mother, thanks to her years of experience and involvement with the Rothenberg Law Firm.
However, Barbara didn’t want to wait that long to become a lawyer. She took on a full course load and graduated in the traditional three years, all while working in the law firm and being a mother of five children.
"In 1978, the year I graduated and passed the bar exam, I was pregnant with my sixth child," she said. "After the bar, I joined The Rothenberg Law Firm as its second attorney."
Her leadership has been instrumental in the firm's continued success and growth in the competitive field of personal injury law. Today, Barbara serves as the managing attorney of the firm's Philadelphia office, where she oversees case management and office operations and guides the firm's attorneys and support staff. She is also a proud mother of eight and a grandmother to over fifty grandchildren.
A Legacy of Success in Personal Injury Cases
The Rothenberg Law Firm today is driven by the same principles that brought Allen and Barbara together: a deep commitment to their clients' well-being and a relentless pursuit of justice. Their approach goes beyond legal representation; it embodies a dedication to serving their clients with empathy and achieving the best possible outcomes in personal injury cases.
"Caring about our clients’ needs is something that we do first and foremost,” Barbara emphasizes. “This means making sure we communicate with our clients and make sure they receive the best possible outcome for their cases. We've committed our lives to helping people and brought that to this industry."
As Allen Rothenberg reflects on the firm's achievements, including billions in compensation secured for clients over more than 50 years, he sees it not just as a business success but as a continuation of his and Barbara's lifelong commitment to helping others. The Rothenberg Law Firm remains a family-run practice deeply rooted in the values of justice, compassion, and faith—principles that continue to guide the firm in its mission to advocate for the injured and vulnerable.
With offices in Philadelphia, New York, and New Jersey, and co-counsel in all 50 states, The Rothenberg Law Firm has established itself as a trusted name in personal injury law across multiple states. Their team of dedicated attorneys brings decades of combined experience to every case, ensuring that clients receive the highest quality legal representation in their pursuit of fair compensation.
Whether dealing with car accidents, medical malpractice, traumatic brain injury, slip and falls, pedestrian accidents, or other personal injury cases, The Rothenberg Law Firm's track record of success and commitment to client care make it a top choice for those seeking justice and compensation for their injuries.
