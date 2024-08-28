The Rothenberg Law Firm LLP: A Legacy of Excellence in Personal Injury Law

Founded by Allen L. Rothenberg, The Rothenberg Law Firm LLP has established itself as a powerhouse in personal injury law. With a track record of success spanning more than five decades, this prestigious firm has recovered billions of dollars in verdicts and settlements for injured clients, cementing its reputation as a leader in the field.

Started by Allen L. Rothenberg and his wife, Barbara Rothenberg, this family-owned and operated firm has become synonymous with success, commitment, and unparalleled legal skill. It has grown from 2 attorneys to 16 attorneys over the past five decades. The Rothenberg Law Firm's dedication to justice has made it a go-to choice for those seeking compensation for personal injuries across multiple states.

As the patriarch and visionary behind this multi-state personal injury law firm,Allen Rothenberg’s pioneering efforts have shaped the landscape of personal injury law in Philadelphia and beyond. From a young age, Allen was driven to advocate for others. His deep sense of justice and his intellectual curiosity propelled him into a legal career where he could champion the rights of those in need.