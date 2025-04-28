Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Misc

The Rise of Digital Vigilance: How Celebrities Are Fighting Spyware

the rise of digital vigilance how celebrities are fighting spyware
Source: PEXELS

April 28 2025, Published 3:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Celebrities have always been prime targets for hackers, but spyware has taken digital threats to another level. From leaked private conversations to full-scale surveillance, public figures face an increasing need to secure their personal data.

So, how are they fighting back?

This article breaks down the real steps celebrities are taking to protect themselves from spyware—and how those same strategies can help anyone safeguard their digital privacy.

Article continues below advertisement

Why Celebrities Are Prime Targets for Spyware

For hackers, celebrities are high-value targets. Their private messages, photos, and financial details are worth a fortune on the black market. Here’s why they’re constantly under attack:

  • Financial Extortion – Hackers steal personal data and demand ransoms.

  • Media Leaks – Paparazzi culture thrives on stolen information.

  • Political Targeting – Activists and outspoken public figures are often surveilled.

  • Personal Vendettas – Obsessive fans and former employees can be security risks.

And just like people often wonder who owns McDonald’s to understand the power behind the brand, hackers target celebrities because of the influence and value tied to their names, endorsements, and digital presence.

And it’s not just amateurs doing the hacking—state-sponsored spyware like Pegasus has been used to infiltrate the devices of high-profile figures without them even clicking a link.

Article continues below advertisement

Major Spyware Attacks on Public Figures

Celebrities have faced some of the biggest digital breaches in recent history. Here are a few of the most infamous cases:

1. The iCloud Hack (2014)

Hundreds of private celebrity photos were leaked in a mass breach that targeted weak passwords and security questions on Apple’s iCloud service. The attack showed how vulnerable cloud storage can be.

2. Jeff Bezos’ Phone Hack (2018)

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ phone was reportedly hacked through a WhatsApp message linked to Saudi Arabian intelligence. The spyware extracted sensitive data, leading to a high-profile scandal.

3. Pegasus Spyware Scandal

Pegasus, an advanced spyware tool developed by Israeli firm NSO Group, has been used to track journalists, politicians, and celebrities. The software can secretly extract messages, call logs, and even access cameras and microphones remotely.

These attacks have forced celebrities to take digital security seriously—adopting strict measures to prevent future breaches.

Article continues below advertisement

How Celebrities Are Protecting Themselves from Spyware

Celebrities are no longer just hiring bodyguards; they’re investing in digital security experts. With the rise of remote work and evolving Work Productivity Trends, staying secure online is more important than ever. Here’s what they’re doing to stay ahead of spyware threats:

1. Using Ultra-Secure Phones

Some high-profile individuals are ditching iPhones and mainstream Android devices for security-focused phones like:

  • Librem 5 – Runs on open-source software with hardware kill switches.

  • Blackphone – Offers encrypted communication and enhanced privacy settings.

2. Switching to Encrypted Messaging Apps

Apps like Signal and ProtonMail provide end-to-end encryption, ensuring messages can’t be intercepted. Many celebrities now avoid WhatsApp and SMS for sensitive conversations.

3. Hiring Cybersecurity Teams

Just like they have physical security, celebrities now employ digital bodyguards—teams that monitor threats, run security audits, and remove spyware from their devices.

4. Avoiding Cloud Storage for Sensitive Data

After high-profile leaks, many celebrities now store personal files on offline hard drives or self-hosted encrypted servers instead of relying on cloud services. Just like how people craft meaningful Monthsary captions to commemorate special moments, celebrities are being more intentional about safeguarding their digital memories and private information.

5. Using Physical Security Keys

Instead of SMS-based authentication (which is vulnerable to SIM-swapping), celebrities are using hardware security keys like YubiKey to add an extra layer of protection.

6. Regularly Changing Devices

Some celebrities use burner phones and swap out their primary devices frequently to reduce tracking risks. Others stick to air-gapped computers (devices that never connect to the internet) for ultra-sensitive work.

7. Private VPNs and Secure Browsing

To mask their location and prevent tracking, celebrities use private VPNs and encrypted DNS services to keep their online activity hidden. For the best protection, many rely on the best VPN services that offer military-grade encryption, no-log policies, and secure browsing features.

Article continues below advertisement

What Tech Companies and Governments Are Doing About Spyware

While individuals can take precautions, the fight against spyware also requires action from governments and tech giants. Some recent developments include:

  • Apple’s Lockdown Mode – A new feature in iOS that limits spyware’s ability to exploit system vulnerabilities.

  • Google’s Anti-Spyware Updates – Regular security patches to block malicious apps and threats.

  • Government Investigations – Countries are cracking down on spyware firms like NSO Group, restricting the sale of surveillance tools.

Another area of focus in digital security is Link Shortening. While shortened links are useful for sharing content efficiently, they can also be exploited by cybercriminals to hide malicious URLs.

Despite these efforts, spyware technology continues to evolve, and the risk remains high for public figures and everyday users alike. Meanwhile, as digital security remains a concern, businesses operating in the eCommerce space must also stay vigilant. Reviewing Shopify statistics can help online retailers understand industry trends, cybersecurity challenges, and customer behaviors to enhance their digital protection strategies.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Misc
igethi creating a drinking experience mixing calm and wellness

IGETHI: Creating a Drinking Experience Mixing Calm and Wellness

vidu q advanced generative video model for vfx launches with sights on hollywood

Vidu Q1, Advanced Generative Video Model for VFX Launches with Sights on Hollywood

Final Thoughts

Spyware is no longer a rare or distant threat—it’s a reality for celebrities, politicians, and even ordinary users. But as digital threats grow, so do security measures. In the same way that individuals take steps to protect their online presence, major corporations also work to secure their assets. From encrypted devices to cybersecurity experts, celebrities are setting the standard for digital self-defense. The good news? Many of these strategies are available to anyone who wants to take control of their online privacy.

In today’s digital world, staying one step ahead of hackers isn’t just smart—it’s necessary.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.