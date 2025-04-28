Celebrities are no longer just hiring bodyguards; they’re investing in digital security experts. With the rise of remote work and evolving Work Productivity Trends, staying secure online is more important than ever. Here’s what they’re doing to stay ahead of spyware threats:

1. Using Ultra-Secure Phones

Some high-profile individuals are ditching iPhones and mainstream Android devices for security-focused phones like:

Librem 5 – Runs on open-source software with hardware kill switches.

Blackphone – Offers encrypted communication and enhanced privacy settings.

2. Switching to Encrypted Messaging Apps

Apps like Signal and ProtonMail provide end-to-end encryption, ensuring messages can’t be intercepted. Many celebrities now avoid WhatsApp and SMS for sensitive conversations.

3. Hiring Cybersecurity Teams

Just like they have physical security, celebrities now employ digital bodyguards—teams that monitor threats, run security audits, and remove spyware from their devices.

4. Avoiding Cloud Storage for Sensitive Data

After high-profile leaks, many celebrities now store personal files on offline hard drives or self-hosted encrypted servers instead of relying on cloud services. Just like how people craft meaningful Monthsary captions to commemorate special moments, celebrities are being more intentional about safeguarding their digital memories and private information.

5. Using Physical Security Keys

Instead of SMS-based authentication (which is vulnerable to SIM-swapping), celebrities are using hardware security keys like YubiKey to add an extra layer of protection.

6. Regularly Changing Devices

Some celebrities use burner phones and swap out their primary devices frequently to reduce tracking risks. Others stick to air-gapped computers (devices that never connect to the internet) for ultra-sensitive work.

7. Private VPNs and Secure Browsing

To mask their location and prevent tracking, celebrities use private VPNs and encrypted DNS services to keep their online activity hidden. For the best protection, many rely on the best VPN services that offer military-grade encryption, no-log policies, and secure browsing features.