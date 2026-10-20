The 'Ozempic Face' Problem Nobody Warned You About, and What Surgeons Are Doing to Fix It

Millions of people have spent the last few years shrinking their bodies with GLP-1 medications like Ozempic, Wegovy, and Zepbound, and for many, the results have been exactly what they hoped for. But a growing number of those same patients are discovering that dramatic weight loss does not stop at the waistline. It reaches the face too, and the effect is rarely as flattering as the number on the scale.

Doctors are calling it "Ozempic face," a catchall term for the gaunt, deflated look that can follow rapid fat loss. The cheeks lose their fullness, the skin around the jaw begins to sag, and features that once looked youthful can suddenly read as tired or years older than the person actually is. It has become common enough that facial plastic surgeons say it now shows up in consultations on a near-weekly basis.

“Ozempic face is complex in that it’s superimposed on your normal aging process,” Dr. Steven R. Cohen, founder of Faces Plus in La Jolla, said in a recent Instagram reel. “What’s happening is you’re losing specific types of fat, especially the fat just under the skin that supplies the stem cells.”