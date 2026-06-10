In an era when major labels often dominate headlines, Michael Stover has spent the past decade and a half proving that independent artists can thrive without following the traditional industry playbook. As founder and president of MTS Management Group and MTS Records, Stover has quietly developed a reputation for helping artists build meaningful, lasting careers. Since launching the Pennsylvania-based company in 2010, he has worked with performers across multiple genres, guiding them toward chart success, industry recognition, and audiences that stretch well beyond their hometowns.

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His own journey to the music business wasn't a straight line. Before becoming a music executive, Stover struggled with addiction, a battle that threatened to derail both his personal and professional future. Recovery changed everything. Now more than 17 years sober, he credits his faith and commitment to personal growth for helping him rebuild his life and discover a renewed sense of purpose. That perspective would eventually shape the culture of the company he founded. Long before MTS existed, Stover wore many hats within the music industry. He worked as a DJ, managed music retail operations, wrote songs, produced recordings, and earned recognition as a two-time Billboard Magazine Songwriting Contest winner. Those experiences gave him a firsthand understanding of the challenges independent artists face and inspired him to create a company focused on advocacy rather than simply representation.

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Over the years, that philosophy has attracted a remarkably diverse roster of artists. Today, MTS works with performers in country, rock, blues, folk, Christian, pop, hip-hop, and R&B, creating opportunities for musicians throughout North America, Europe, and beyond. Among the company's most recognizable artists is Pittsburgh blues favorite Miss Freddye, whose powerful stage presence and soulful performances have earned widespread acclaim. At the same time, artists such as The Curse of KK Hammond have expanded the company's international footprint through a distinctive blend of gothic blues and roots music that has resonated with audiences in both the United States and the United Kingdom.

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Country music remains one of MTS's strongest areas of focus. Artists including Jeremy Parsons, Richard Lynch, Gary Pratt, Robert Ross, Pam Ross, Ashley Puckett, CattSue, Dust and Grace, and See Your Shadow have collectively helped establish the label as a respected force within the independent country community. Their achievements include chart success, industry awards, and growing fan bases built on authenticity rather than trends. The company's reach extends well beyond Nashville. Canadian singer-songwriter Alex Krawczyk has earned attention for her thoughtful and uplifting approach to contemporary folk music. Her current single, "When The Road Is Uneven," reflects the same warmth and sincerity that have become hallmarks of her songwriting, offering listeners a message of resilience and hope. Florida-based singer-songwriter and worship leader Eddy Mann has also delivered another show-stopping single, “I Will Never Know the Desert Again,” continuing his string of well-received tracks.

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Meanwhile, Dutch-born artist Harry Kappen has become one of the label's most distinctive international voices. Now living in Mexico, Kappen combines alternative rock influences with socially conscious themes and personal storytelling. His recent single, "Distant Shore," explores questions of belonging, identity, and human connection through a perspective shaped by life across multiple cultures. Rock music also plays an important role within the MTS family. The Perfect Storm continues to build momentum with melodic, radio-friendly rock, while positive metal band Ashes Awaken brings together heavy instrumentation and faith-based themes. Noble Hops delivers a rootsy, working-class energy, and Eleyet McConnell has gained attention for emotionally charged performances and powerful songwriting. Patti Spadaro straddles the line between rock and jam band virtuosity, and she’s got a new single out, “Mystic Misfit.”

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The label's pop roster reflects its increasingly global outlook. Artists such as Shweta Harve, ARGYRO, Elvira Kalnik, and Cello each bring unique creative perspectives, blending genres and artistic disciplines in ways that resonate with contemporary audiences. In the worlds of inspirational music, gospel, and R&B, artists including Billy Ray Rock, Novai, and Cathleen Ireland continue to broaden the company's reach. Positive hip-hop veteran DPB remains another notable success story, demonstrating that artistic longevity and positive messaging can still find an enthusiastic audience. For Stover, however, success has never been measured solely by chart positions, streaming totals, or awards.

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