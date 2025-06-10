the luckiest states and countries to bet in

There is no denying that luck plays a critical role in winning bets. However, have you ever considered that where you live can affect your luck? Some states and countries are simply ‘luckier’ than others and have quite a considerable number of winners. Read on to discover the luckiest locations worldwide to place your bets.

It is no coincidence that certain states have more lottery winners than others. Whether it is due to favorable legislation or higher odds, these four states remain hotspots where luck and opportunity seem to align.

New Jersey

New Jersey’s casino industry has grown substantially since gambling was legalized in Atlantic City. Through the establishment of live casino games and online sports betting, the state has consistently ranked at the top for big wins. Players get an array of options with risk-free bets and boosted odds, increasing their chances of winning.

Nevada

America’s gambling capital has never lost its charm. More jackpot winners are in the streets of Las Vegas alone compared to most other regions worldwide. What sets Nevada apart is its highly regulated gambling industry, which gives bettors a fair chance of winning. They get excellent odds and consistent payouts, helping stretch out their luck.

Michigan

Michigan residents just seem to keep on winning since online gambling was legalized. They regularly appear in the national lottery winner lists, making them one of the luckiest people worldwide. However, it's more than pure luck; the state includes numerous private and state-run platforms, creating a highly rewarding gaming market.

Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania is where you need to be if you want more options in sports betting and table games. Being one of the first states to adopt regulated online gaming, players can choose from a wide range of games that offer high payouts. This is one of the reasons why several Powerball and multi-million-dollar scratch-off winners live in this ‘lucky’ state.