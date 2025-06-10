The Luckiest States and Countries to Bet In
There is no denying that luck plays a critical role in winning bets. However, have you ever considered that where you live can affect your luck? Some states and countries are simply ‘luckier’ than others and have quite a considerable number of winners. Read on to discover the luckiest locations worldwide to place your bets.
The Four Luckiest States in the United States
It is no coincidence that certain states have more lottery winners than others. Whether it is due to favorable legislation or higher odds, these four states remain hotspots where luck and opportunity seem to align.
New Jersey
New Jersey’s casino industry has grown substantially since gambling was legalized in Atlantic City. Through the establishment of live casino games and online sports betting, the state has consistently ranked at the top for big wins. Players get an array of options with risk-free bets and boosted odds, increasing their chances of winning.
Nevada
America’s gambling capital has never lost its charm. More jackpot winners are in the streets of Las Vegas alone compared to most other regions worldwide. What sets Nevada apart is its highly regulated gambling industry, which gives bettors a fair chance of winning. They get excellent odds and consistent payouts, helping stretch out their luck.
Michigan
Michigan residents just seem to keep on winning since online gambling was legalized. They regularly appear in the national lottery winner lists, making them one of the luckiest people worldwide. However, it's more than pure luck; the state includes numerous private and state-run platforms, creating a highly rewarding gaming market.
Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania is where you need to be if you want more options in sports betting and table games. Being one of the first states to adopt regulated online gaming, players can choose from a wide range of games that offer high payouts. This is one of the reasons why several Powerball and multi-million-dollar scratch-off winners live in this ‘lucky’ state.
The Luckiest Countries to Bet In
While iGaming is prevalent in most locations worldwide, not every country is considered lucky. Only a few select options tend to produce several winners consistently. Here is a look at the luckiest countries to bet in:
United Kingdom
The UK has hundreds of millionaires thanks to the National Lottery and EuroMillions. The abundance of betting brands in the region ensures players benefit from more than just fair odds. They also have a variety of games to pick from, especially regarding online slots. All platforms are regulated by the UK Gambling Commission, further guaranteeing transparent and safe user experiences.
Sweden
Since re-launching its gambling market in 2019, Sweden has become a haven for lucky gamblers. It is considered extremely lucky for players who enjoy progressive jackpots and online slots. Over the past few years alone, the country has reported a significant surge in high-value winners.
Ireland
Ireland, known for its bold punters, is one of the world’s most prominent gambling markets. Big horse racing events such as the Grand National always seem to produce significant wins. It is among the few countries where officials report multiple six-figure wins within a week during peak seasons.
Philippines
The Philippines offers much more than just sun-kissed beaches and magnificent resorts. The country is quickly turning into a Southeast Asia iGaming hub where players benefit from lucky streaks and promotional offers. You can quickly turn your luck around by participating in e-bingo platforms and online sports betting.
Australia
Australia is among the few countries where poker machines are readily available in pubs and clubs. In 2022, they had one of the highest gambling rates, with 72.8 % of the adults having gambled within the previous 12 months. While these numbers might seem high, its citizens regularly hit jackpots in online and land-based casino games thanks to responsible gambling.
Macau
Our list of the luckiest countries to bet in is incomplete without mentioning the ‘Monte Carlo of the East’ – Macau. It is the world’s richest gambling hub, attracting numerous high-rollers worldwide and astronomical stakes. The country offers once-in-a-lifetime opportunities for gamblers hoping to cash in massive wins.
Can Moving Transform Your Luck?
While geography might influence your betting luck, don’t pack your bags yet. Uprooting your life just to place a sports bet or spin a luckier slot reel may not be worth the trouble. Instead, consider increasing your chances of winning by leveraging tools such as odds comparison platforms. No matter where you are located, these instruments can help you become ‘luckier.’