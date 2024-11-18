The Journey to 1 million YouTube Subscribers: How I Grew my Channel from Scratch

Because YouTube has 1.7 billion unique visits each month, the chance to reach your audience on YouTube is enormous. Additionally, more than sixty per cent of those people access YouTube daily. It would be wonderful if people were able to look at your stuff while they were there, wouldn't you agree? A YouTube account may be easily created, which is a fortunate development. Developing a YouTube channel that is effective requires a little bit more effort. Please don't be concerned; we've got you covered in that regard as well.

How many views does a video receive on YouTube?

Each of your videos or channels has been viewed is referred to as the YouTube views. On YouTube, a view is considered to have occurred if a viewer plays a video and views it for a minimum of thirty seconds. Individuals who watch your movie several times are counted as having viewed it for the first time each time. This holds for all devices, regardless of whether a person sees them on a desktop computer or a smartphone. In addition, this is true for embeds and videos that are shared on social networking platforms such as Facebook. A view is a view that you obtain whenever someone visits the page of your channel. Under the Overview tab, you will be able to view the total number of views that your YouTube channel has gotten over the past 28 days if you are using YouTube Analytics.

The importance of views on YouTube is explained.

Because they affect the algorithm that YouTube Subscribers, views are quite essential. You will be able to reach a greater number of people with your video if you receive a greater number of views. Views are another way to make money on YouTube, and we all want to see a return on investment and increasing revenue. Views are a necessary component of making money on YouTube. Another reason why views are so important on YouTube is that they are a tool to increase brand recognition and establish brand affinity. Although it may take some time to attain the viewership you have set for yourself, you will need to interact with prospects at the top of the funnel to support you in attaining your purposes in the long run.

This post will teach you the following:

This article will cover the fundamentals of starting a YouTube channel from scratch. How to maximize the potential of your channel for success. Which types of material on YouTube are most likely to resonate with viewers, and then some more?

Easy steps to follow to establish a channel on YouTube

Before you can put your fantastic YouTube marketing strategy into action, you are going to need to create a channel on YouTube. To your good fortune, even if you are just starting, it is not too difficult to establish a new channel on YouTube. We are about to begin, so take off your hat as a cameraman and put on your hat as someone who clicks a bunch of buttons.

Establish an account with Google.

Your Google account is linked to your YouTube account since Google is the parent business of YouTube. It is time for you to create a Google account if you do not already have one available to you. It will just take a few minutes, so there is no need to worry about it.

Create titles that are captivating and must-see.

When it comes to marketing on YouTube, presentation dominates. The titles of your video are the most important factor in determining how well it will do. Do you portray your material as something that people "must see" or something that they "meh" about? One of the most important aspects of writing great titles is managing to capture the interest of your readers without resorting to clickbait headlines. Individuals have a strong desire for content that is entertaining, and they also want to know what your video is about from the moment the word "go" is said.

Be aware of the desires of your target audience.

It is important to make certain that the content you post is to the needs of your audience. This is something that you should do with any kind of content that you share with them. Regardless of whether you are writing a blog post or creating a video, you should begin by obtaining knowledge of your audience and the kind of content that they are interested in seeing from you. This is appropriate regardless of the medium that you are using. It is a good idea to look at other video creators in your sector as well as your competitors before you begin promoting your YouTube channel. This is something you should do while you are just starting with the promotion of your channel. The information that you obtain from this will give you an idea of the topics that your audience is interested in learning about as well as the kinds of films that they enjoy watching the most.

Using YouTube, you should cross-promote your videos.

You cover a lot of topics on YouTube that are similar to one another and overlap with one another. There is a significant probability that you cover. To get the most out of the material that you have already developed, you should cross-promote your films wherever it is logical to do so.

How do you go about promoting your channel on YouTube?