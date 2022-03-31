The Journalist And The Madman: Decoding The Horrific Murder Of Kim Wall

In March 2017, Kim Wall was visiting her boyfriend, Ole Stobbe, in Copenhagen, when she learned about the Danish “space race.” The 30-year-old reporter was thrilled to find such a story in her own backyard, and reached out to Madsen, 47, for an interview.

Wall didn’t hear back until August 10, at which point she was preparing to move to China with her boyfriend. That evening, as they were getting ready to host a goodbye barbecue on the quay, Wall got a text from Madsen inviting her to his nearby workshop.

About half an hour later, she told Stobbe she was going out for a ride on the famous submarine. About to get the scoop she’d been chasing for months, she decided to skip her own farewell party.

As the sun set, the friends who’d assembled to say goodbye saw the sub out at sea, with Wall waving toward them.