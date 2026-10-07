The Human Cost Of Poker's Biggest Stakes, Described By The Player Who Sets Them

Midway through the $20 million match on Jeju, Patrik Antonius asked Ossi Ketola whether playing for $10 million felt any different from playing for a million. "It's not the same," Ketola said. A year earlier, he had described what high-stakes heads-up does to the brain, in unusually specific terms.

The question came midway through the richest heads-up match ever streamed.

Ossi Ketola and Patrik Antonius had each put $10 million on the table at Triton Jeju II on 11 September 2026, with blinds at $50,000 and $100,000. Every big blind was the size of the buy-in to that week's Triton Main Event. Between hands, Antonius asked it across the table, caught on the Triton stream.

"Are you nervous at all?" "Low-key."

Was it the same as playing for a million? "It's not the same."

That was the full exchange. Ketola went on to win the match and all $20 million, with a straight flush in the penultimate hand.