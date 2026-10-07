The Human Cost Of Poker's Biggest Stakes, Described By The Player Who Sets Them
Oct. 7 2026, Updated 6:44 p.m. ET
Midway through the $20 million match on Jeju, Patrik Antonius asked Ossi Ketola whether playing for $10 million felt any different from playing for a million. "It's not the same," Ketola said. A year earlier, he had described what high-stakes heads-up does to the brain, in unusually specific terms.
The question came midway through the richest heads-up match ever streamed.
Ossi Ketola and Patrik Antonius had each put $10 million on the table at Triton Jeju II on 11 September 2026, with blinds at $50,000 and $100,000. Every big blind was the size of the buy-in to that week's Triton Main Event. Between hands, Antonius asked it across the table, caught on the Triton stream.
"Are you nervous at all?" "Low-key."
Was it the same as playing for a million? "It's not the same."
That was the full exchange. Ketola went on to win the match and all $20 million, with a straight flush in the penultimate hand.
A Year Earlier
He had described the physical side of these games before anyone asked. After a week on Jeju in September 2025, when he played eighteen streamed heads-up matches in seven nights and won the largest pot ever broadcast, he posted that he had gone through so many nicotine pouches that his dopamine was off the charts.
PokerOrg's interviewer asked him about it.
"That day was quite a punt in terms of money, but also nicotine," Ketola said. "It was pretty sick amounts that I was consuming. Now I've been heavily detoxing, like dopamine detoxing, and my dopamine receptors are slowly coming back."
Then, without prompting: "It's pretty insane how stimulating it is for the brain when you play such high games, such intense games, with so much stimulants. It really fries your brain for a while."
Very few people have played for those sums, and fewer still describe the aftermath in terms of receptors and recovery time.
The Line He Draws
Asked what the money itself means to him, he was just as direct: he says he has never put up an amount that would actually change his life.
Pressure, and Results
The pressure has not shown up in the results. Across the September 2026 festival, he played five streamed matches and won four: three of four against Wiktor Malinowski for $6 million, then the full match against Antonius.
The Antonius match turned in its last hour. Ketola made a straight flush, check-raised twice and moved all in on the river. Antonius, holding a straight, used his time banks and folded. A call would have built a pot of about $13.15 million, more than the $12.7 million record, which the Triton commentary pointed out live.
The next hand, Ketola's king-jack came from behind against ace-king, and the match was over. "Not my day," Antonius said.
For Ketola, nerves and all, it was the best day his poker career has had.