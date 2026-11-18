The House That Unfolds in an Hour Is Trending, and Just Had Its Best Sales Quarter of 2026
Nov. 18 2026, Updated 1:27 p.m. ET
The tiny home from BOXABL Inc. (Nasdaq: BXBL) that arrives folded on a truck and opens up in under an hour is finding buyers.
BOXABL, the Las Vegas company behind the Casita, says it booked 209 new orders in the third quarter of 2026, worth $16.6 million, the most of any quarter this year. Most came straight from consumers: 163 orders.
People are paying attention. On Nov. 10, the day BOXABL announced its mortgage venture, “BOXABL” hit No. 1 and “$BXBL” No. 2 on X’s trending list in the United States.
The Casita packs a full kitchen, bathroom, and utilities into 361 square feet, and has become a popular backyard addition, guest house, and rental unit. Bigger configurations are coming too: BOXABL's Developer Series uses stackable, connectable modules to form townhomes, multifamily units and larger single-family homes.
The buyers are getting more varied, too. After the quarter, a Native American tribe in Oklahoma ordered 20 Casitas.
Behind the scenes, the company has been busy: a planned in-house mortgage service so buyers can finance a Casita more easily, and a design configurator that will let buyers pick the architectural design of their Casita. The quarter’s results suggest all that work is starting to pay off.
BOXABL has raised more than $230 million from more than 50,000 investors and began trading on the Nasdaq this summer under the ticker BXBL. Revenue for the first nine months more than quadrupled, and the company cut its nine-month net loss by roughly a third, to $35.9 million.
Follow BOXABL
Investor Relations: boxabl.com/ir
X: @Boxabl
Instagram: @boxabl