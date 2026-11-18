The tiny home from BOXABL Inc. (Nasdaq: BXBL) that arrives folded on a truck and opens up in under an hour is finding buyers.

BOXABL, the Las Vegas company behind the Casita, says it booked 209 new orders in the third quarter of 2026, worth $16.6 million, the most of any quarter this year. Most came straight from consumers: 163 orders.

People are paying attention. On Nov. 10, the day BOXABL announced its mortgage venture, “BOXABL” hit No. 1 and “$BXBL” No. 2 on X’s trending list in the United States.