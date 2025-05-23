'The Devil Wears Prada' Musician Who Survived Mass Shooting Killed Alongside His Agent in Fireball San Diego Plane Crash — Hours After Uploading Haunting Images from Cockpit

The musician survived a near-death experience six years ago when he was caught in the crosshairs of a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, in which nine people were killed inside a bar.

The shooter, Connor Betts, was shot dead by law enforcement officers responding to the scene.

Following the attack, Williams revealed he had a lucky escape from the gunman.

His private Cessna plane crashed around 4am Pacific after Williams, who stepped away from music eight years ago, shared a picture of himself at the plane's controls.

A caption posted alongside the picture on Instagram read: "Here we gooooo."

Shortly before the flight took off, he also posted a picture tagging Shapiro, 42, who owned the plane and used to work with the Christian metal band Williams drummed in for years.

Williams, 39, posted another picture of the plane controls and wrote: "Hey. Hey… you… look at me … I’m the (co)pilot now."