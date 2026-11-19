Top pick for a patch matched to each stage of a spot

Rael’s Miracle Patch line is built around the stage of a spot, and that patch-by-stage system is its main innovation. It starts with the Microcrystal Spot Cover for early spots. Its dissolving microcrystals are designed to help support ingredient delivery to the skin’s surface, including succinic acid, tea tree extract and hyaluronic acid. Each pack holds nine 14 mm patches, worn for 4 to 8 hours or until the patch turns white.

The range carries on from there. The Invisible Spot Cover is plain hydrocolloid with a clear matte, tapered edge for daytime, and the Overnight Spot Cover has extra adhesive to stay put through sleep. The Spot Control Cover (31 × 46 mm) is the larger format, and the Advanced Strength Retinol Spot Cover adds ceramide NP, niacinamide, and retinol. Every patch is latex-free.

Stage: Microcrystal for early spots, Invisible for daytime, and Overnight for night.

Microcrystal for early spots, Invisible for daytime, and Overnight for night. Sizes: Rounds in 8, 10, 12 and 14 mm, plus the 31 × 46 mm Spot Control.

Rounds in 8, 10, 12 and 14 mm, plus the 31 × 46 mm Spot Control. Actives: Plain hydrocolloid in the Invisible and Overnight; succinic acid, tea tree extract, and hyaluronic acid in the Microcrystal; ceramide NP, niacinamide, and retinol in the Retinol.

Plain hydrocolloid in the Invisible and Overnight; succinic acid, tea tree extract, and hyaluronic acid in the Microcrystal; ceramide NP, niacinamide, and retinol in the Retinol. Finish: Clear matte with a tapered edge for day; extra adhesive for night.

What to consider: The line covers early spots, daytime wear and overnight wear, and every patch is latex-free.